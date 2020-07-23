-
Beau Hossler shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 78th at even par; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Hossler had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hossler hit an approach shot from 261 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Hossler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
