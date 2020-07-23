-
Austin Cook shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Austin Cook hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Cook got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Cook's 158 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Cook had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Cook's 154 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Cook hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.
