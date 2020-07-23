-
-
Arjun Atwal shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
In his first round at the 3M Open, Arjun Atwal hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Atwal finished his round tied for 111th at 2 over; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Kramer Hickok, Alex Noren, and Cameron Davis are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Atwal reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Atwal hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to even-par for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Atwal chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.
Atwal got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Atwal to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.