Andrew Putnam putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
July 23, 2020
In his first round at the 3M Open, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brendon de Jonge, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Andrew Putnam hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.
