In his first round at the 3M Open, Alex Noren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under with Ryan Brehm, Kramer Hickok, and Cameron Davis; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Noren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Noren's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Noren's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Noren had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Noren hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 4 under for the round.