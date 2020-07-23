-
-
Alex Cejka shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
In his first round at the 3M Open, Alex Cejka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cejka finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brendon de Jonge, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Cejka's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cejka to 1 under for the round.
Cejka hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Cejka to even-par for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Cejka hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cejka to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Cejka chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cejka to even for the round.
Cejka got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cejka to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Cejka's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Cejka to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.