In his first round at the 3M Open, Adam Schenk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Adam Schenk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schenk's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

Schenk's tee shot went 269 yards to the native area, his second shot went 131 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 92 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Schenk hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.