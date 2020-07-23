Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 8th at 3 under; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Long's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Long chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Long's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Long had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.