Aaron Wise hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 13th at 2 under; Ryan Moore, Brendon de Jonge, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Wise hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Wise hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Wise had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wise hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.