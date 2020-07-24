Aaron Crawford hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Crawford finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Aaron Crawford had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aaron Crawford to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Crawford had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Crawford to even for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Crawford hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Crawford to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Crawford chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This par was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and kept Crawford at 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Crawford hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crawford to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Crawford hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Crawford to 2 under for the round.