Aaron Baddeley shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Baddeley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Baddeley had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Baddeley's 135 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Baddeley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Baddeley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Baddeley at 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 5 under for the round.
