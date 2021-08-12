-
Jason Kokrak in Round 1 of the Houston Open
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Jason Kokrak in the 1st round at the Houston Open
Jason Kokrak first round 5-under 67 hitting 15 of 18 greens in regulation and getting 5 birdies on the day, and finished the day without a bogie.At the end of his round, the leaderboard stood: Kevin Tway in first place at even par 65, Lucas Glover in first at even par 65, Rickie Fowler in third position at even par 66.
On the 292-yard par-5 fourth, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and 2 putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the day.
