Power Rankings: RBC Canadian Open

Canada endures long, cold winters, but the darkness of the last two years was most unwelcome. Saying nothing of the four-day test straight ahead of the field of 156, the logistics of merely staging the RBC Canadian Open is a challenge. Soon, however, the machinations of the preparation will pay off the fortitude.

St. George’s G&CC is 93 years old this year. The Stanley Thompson design opened as Royal York GC and first hosted this tournament in 1933. All subsequent editions have been held under its current name. Its last turn was in 2010. Carl Pettersson prevailed by one stroke over Dean Wilson. The Swede’s week included a tournament-record 60 in the third round.

Eight years prior, all bunkers were updated. They were again in 2019. Many are positioned beside what already are elevated greens that average just 4,000 square feet. When you consider that the longest bluegrass rough could extend as high as six inches on the weekend, a sense of claustrophobia settles in. Power takes a backseat to tee-to-green precision and general course management.

A sharp short game also will be necessary to emerge as the champion. Putting on the bentgrass surfaces that should touch 12 feet on the Stimpmeter likely won’t be as critical for the simple reason that the course is largely unfamiliar to the field. (As of Monday, 24 golfers in the field pegged it in the 2010 edition.) What’s more, not only are the greens a mystery to most, but there’s also mystery in the greens. Subtle undulations will generate frustration on par putts especially.

The course is down 65 yards since it last hosted. Now tipping at just 7,014 yards it’s a par 70 with unequal nines. The front side is a par 34 with three pars and one par 5; the back is a stock par 36. The nines as they will be played, at least for the first two rounds, aren’t traditional, either. Because of the logistics, golfers will be split to tee off on Nos. 1 and 9. Those opening on the modified back side will play par 5s at 9 and 11, so blistering starts are promised.

Rain will fall at some point and probably more than once during the tournament. If the course plays soft, hole locations might toughen in defense. Comfortable daytime highs of 70 degrees, give or take a degree or three, will add to the pleasure. Prevailing winds pushing in from the west and north will be moderate on occasion.

