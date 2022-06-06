-
Power Rankings: RBC Canadian Open
June 06, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Editor's note (June 7): Patrick Reed has withdrawn.
It’s Good things come to those who wait.
That familiar phrase is a nod to the value of patience being rewarded, but it doesn’t come with a guarantee. So, let’s attach one.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the RBC Canadian Open is back in business, and Ontario’s top-rated course returns as the backdrop for the first time in 12 years.
St. George’s Golf and Country Club in the municipality of Etobicoke in west Toronto hosts for just the sixth time in the 111 editions of Canada’s national championship. A review of the course, what should be required to succeed and more is detailed below.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Sebastián MuñozThe spike in the long-term was the close call at TPC Craig Ranch where he settled for a T3, but he’s lifted his baseline into the realm of becoming a regular threat regardless of the track.The spike in the long-term was the close call at TPC Craig Ranch where he settled for a T3, but he’s lifted his baseline into the realm of becoming a regular threat regardless of the track. 14 Patrick ReedEditor's note (June 7): Reed has withdrawn.
Not as clean as he’d like to be overall, but his touch around the greens plays up at St. George’s. So does his cachet. Just placed T7 at Colonial, so there’s enough recent positive form.Editor's note (June 7): Reed has withdrawn.
Not as clean as he’d like to be overall, but his touch around the greens plays up at St. George’s. So does his cachet. Just placed T7 at Colonial, so there’s enough recent positive form.
13 Harold Varner IIIAmong eight R1 co-leaders in last start at Colonial, but he closed with 78 to finish T27. T3 at Harbour Town is the kind of foreshadowing on a similar shot-maker’s track like St. George’s.Among eight R1 co-leaders in last start at Colonial, but he closed with 78 to finish T27. T3 at Harbour Town is the kind of foreshadowing on a similar shot-maker’s track like St. George’s. 12 Brendon ToddDelivered a solo third in last time out at Colonial while leaning on strengths off the tee and on the greens. Similar exam this week. On top of usual superpowers, he’s also 12th in scrambling.Delivered a solo third in last time out at Colonial while leaning on strengths off the tee and on the greens. Similar exam this week. On top of usual superpowers, he’s also 12th in scrambling. 11 Adam HadwinThe Canuck no doubt is eager to put his sparkling and seriously balanced form on display in his native country. Fresh off a T18 at the Memorial Tournament, his sixth top 25 of 2022.The Canuck no doubt is eager to put his sparkling and seriously balanced form on display in his native country. Fresh off a T18 at the Memorial Tournament, his sixth top 25 of 2022. 10 Tyrrell HattonGiven that he shows up almost exclusively on the toughest tracks, what’s impressive at first glance is even more so. Second on TOUR in SG: Putting, but still needs to hit more GIR.Given that he shows up almost exclusively on the toughest tracks, what’s impressive at first glance is even more so. Second on TOUR in SG: Putting, but still needs to hit more GIR. 9 Tony FinauContinues to turn the corner with his putter. En route to a T4 at Colonial, he ranked 17th in SG: Putting and second in scrambling. He was perfect on 64 tries from seven feet and in.Continues to turn the corner with his putter. En route to a T4 at Colonial, he ranked 17th in SG: Putting and second in scrambling. He was perfect on 64 tries from seven feet and in. 8 Matt FitzpatrickMissed the cut at Muirfield Village by one, but that course gets the better of most, anyway. Seven top-15 finishes in 2022. Slots fourth in both scrambling and adjusted scoring.Missed the cut at Muirfield Village by one, but that course gets the better of most, anyway. Seven top-15 finishes in 2022. Slots fourth in both scrambling and adjusted scoring. 7 Corey ConnersOnly a handful have felt what he currently feels as Canada’s top-ranked talent. Can’t quantify or presume to understand the pressure of winning this event, but his form is just fine.Only a handful have felt what he currently feels as Canada’s top-ranked talent. Can’t quantify or presume to understand the pressure of winning this event, but his form is just fine. 6 Cameron SmithOne bad round at the worst time can’t taint a T13 at Memorial, especially since it’s easily a personal best. Proves that form trumps course history. Back to No. 1 in adjusted scoring, too.One bad round at the worst time can’t taint a T13 at Memorial, especially since it’s easily a personal best. Proves that form trumps course history. Back to No. 1 in adjusted scoring, too. 5 Rory McIlroyOdd but true, he’s defending his title of 2019 (at Hamilton G&CC). He does it all, of course, but the struggle has been sustaining impactful performances from one round to the next.Odd but true, he’s defending his title of 2019 (at Hamilton G&CC). He does it all, of course, but the struggle has been sustaining impactful performances from one round to the next. 4 Shane LowryAmong the most consistently strong for over six months. With the U.S. Open on deck, expect more of the same. Ranks second in proximity, first in scrambling and T7 in par-3 scoring.Among the most consistently strong for over six months. With the U.S. Open on deck, expect more of the same. Ranks second in proximity, first in scrambling and T7 in par-3 scoring. 3 Sam BurnsToo much grit for his own good! Out-and-out swiped the plaid jacket at Colonial thanks largely to a closing 65 that seemed to surprise him in difficult conditions. Three victories on the season.Too much grit for his own good! Out-and-out swiped the plaid jacket at Colonial thanks largely to a closing 65 that seemed to surprise him in difficult conditions. Three victories on the season. 2 Justin ThomasGets a mulligan for fanning at Colonial post-PGA Championship triumph. Now rested and primed to crank up the machine in advance of the next major with renewed focus.Gets a mulligan for fanning at Colonial post-PGA Championship triumph. Now rested and primed to crank up the machine in advance of the next major with renewed focus. 1 Scottie SchefflerMaking it look way too easy as he’s scaled to the top spot in the FedExCup standings and the Official World Golf Ranking. Rested last week after losing in the playoff at Colonial.Making it look way too easy as he’s scaled to the top spot in the FedExCup standings and the Official World Golf Ranking. Rested last week after losing in the playoff at Colonial.
Draws and Fades will include Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala, Chris Kirk and two-time champion Jhonattan Vegas among the notables.
Canada endures long, cold winters, but the darkness of the last two years was most unwelcome. Saying nothing of the four-day test straight ahead of the field of 156, the logistics of merely staging the RBC Canadian Open is a challenge. Soon, however, the machinations of the preparation will pay off the fortitude.
St. George’s G&CC is 93 years old this year. The Stanley Thompson design opened as Royal York GC and first hosted this tournament in 1933. All subsequent editions have been held under its current name. Its last turn was in 2010. Carl Pettersson prevailed by one stroke over Dean Wilson. The Swede’s week included a tournament-record 60 in the third round.
Eight years prior, all bunkers were updated. They were again in 2019. Many are positioned beside what already are elevated greens that average just 4,000 square feet. When you consider that the longest bluegrass rough could extend as high as six inches on the weekend, a sense of claustrophobia settles in. Power takes a backseat to tee-to-green precision and general course management.
A sharp short game also will be necessary to emerge as the champion. Putting on the bentgrass surfaces that should touch 12 feet on the Stimpmeter likely won’t be as critical for the simple reason that the course is largely unfamiliar to the field. (As of Monday, 24 golfers in the field pegged it in the 2010 edition.) What’s more, not only are the greens a mystery to most, but there’s also mystery in the greens. Subtle undulations will generate frustration on par putts especially.
The course is down 65 yards since it last hosted. Now tipping at just 7,014 yards it’s a par 70 with unequal nines. The front side is a par 34 with three pars and one par 5; the back is a stock par 36. The nines as they will be played, at least for the first two rounds, aren’t traditional, either. Because of the logistics, golfers will be split to tee off on Nos. 1 and 9. Those opening on the modified back side will play par 5s at 9 and 11, so blistering starts are promised.
Rain will fall at some point and probably more than once during the tournament. If the course plays soft, hole locations might toughen in defense. Comfortable daytime highs of 70 degrees, give or take a degree or three, will add to the pleasure. Prevailing winds pushing in from the west and north will be moderate on occasion.
