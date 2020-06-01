Every passing day without another postponement of the resumption of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season has multiplied the likelihood for the Charles Schwab Challenge to serve as the reentry as rescheduled on June 11-14. Still, given this unprecedented and uncertain time, even the most hopeful will continue to hold their breath until they believe it when they see it.

It's within the faith of live action returning next week that we present what should be the final installment of our all-time Power Rankings series.

Like the last edition for the Schwab two weeks ago and the PGA Championship before it, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide also will be contested later than originally scheduled. When it is on July 16-19, a field of 144 will convene in Dublin, Ohio. That's 24 golfers larger than usual to accommodate the loss of playing time due to the pandemic, but Muirfield Village Golf Club is the only course ever to host. This year's tournament will be the 45th edition.

ALL-TIME POWER RANKINGS: MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE

15. Payne Stewart … Once he first qualified in 1982, he didn't miss one all the way through his final appearance in 1999. En route to seven top 10s among 11 top 25s, he finished alone in second place in 1990 and third place four times.

14. Jay Haas … If we were to consider non-winners of every event for a single, all-time Power Rankings, he'd be included with his record at Muirfield Village. Since debuting with a T10 in 1978 and extending through a T29 in 2006, he didn't miss an edition. His total of 27 cuts made is five more than any other golfer in tournament history, yet he fared no better than a T4 in 1993. Logged nine top 10s, including a T8 at age 50 in 2004, and another eight top 25s, the last a T21 as a 51-year-old in 2005.

13. Paul Azinger … The 1993 champ already was on a solid run sparked by a T10 in his tournament debut in 1985. The victory was his fifth top 15 of an 8-for-8 burst, but he piled on with a T5 in 2000 and a T2 in 2001. His 10th-place finish at the age of 46 was the last of six top 10s at Muirfield Village and 112 career top 10s on the PGA TOUR.

12. Ernie Els … In his first 21 appearances, he missed only two cuts against 19 paydays. The highlight of six top 10s and 11 top 20s was a four-stroke victory in 2004. The Big Easy also shared runner-up honors in 2000.

11. Vijay Singh … His only win in 25 appearances occurred in the 1997 edition that was shortened to 54 holes due to inclement weather, but he had four more top-five finishes, including a solo second in 1999. The most recent of 13 top 25s was a T11 as a 52-year-old in 2015.

10. Fred Couples … Among those who dedicated time to the tournament extending more than 30 years – as he did with 22 appearances from 1982-2013 – his track record is one of the strangest. After building to a T3 in 1990, he sat out until 1993 and finished T4. Another hiatus followed, this time for four years, before he returned to win in 1998, and by four strokes at that. He was a mainstay again and added a pair of top 15s before going 2nd-2nd in 2004 and 2005. In sum, Boom Boom is in the books with four podium finishes among six top 10s and 11 top 25s.

9. Matt Kuchar … For a lanky sort that doesn't hit it as far as his size suggests, and given his proclivity for tracks that reward precision off the tee, he's thrived at Muirfield Village much more than it seems that he should on paper. Case in point, in 11 appearances from 2007-2018, he recorded one win (2013) and a T2 (2011) among five top fives and seven top 10s. In fact, finished outside the top 15 only once during that stretch.

8. Justin Rose … Of those singled out on this page, no one has appeared at Muirfield Village fewer than his 13 times, which means that he's made the most of his visits. His victory here in 2010 was his first career (of currently 10) on the PGA TOUR. He already had placed T2 in 2008 and he added a playoff loss (to David Lingmerth) in 2015. Of the Englishman's 10 cuts made, he's finished in the top 10 seven times and inside the top 15 on two other occasions.

7. Jim Furyk … Since first qualifying in 1995, he's missed only one edition (due to recovery from wrist surgery in 2004), so you'd expect a man of his talent to make noise over time. And he has. He captured the title in 2002 and finished second in 1997 and 2009. With two more top fives, another two top 10s and still another eight top 25s baked into a 21-for-24 record, he's one of the best examples for how length isn't required to succeed at Muirfield Village.

6. Jack Nicklaus … Because he's the tournament host, this special review of the history book wouldn't be complete without his inclusion, not that it's not deserved. After opening with a T8 in the first edition in 1976, he prevailed in 1977 and 1984. The Golden Bear scattered another four top 10s and eight top 25s spanning his 30 appearances, all consecutively through 2005. Fittingly, the last of his 506 career cuts made on the PGA TOUR occurred at Muirfield Village in 2004. At the age of 64, he finished T63 (with Billy Andrade and Stuart Appleby) with a 1-under 71 in the final round when the field averaged 72.27.

5. Hale Irwin … One-ninth of his career first- and second-place finishes on the PGA TOUR occurred at Muirfield Village. He won twice (1983, 1985), he was victimized in two playoffs, including in the inaugural edition of 1976, and he finished T2. Altogether, he went for 10 top 15s in 18 appearances. His last trip resulted in a T29 on the day after his 50th birthday in 1995.

4. Greg Norman … His one-stroke victory at Muirfield Village in 1990 was the first of two editions shortened to 54 holes by inclement weather. When he won again in 1995, he also led by one after 54 holes before running away to a four-shot margin. With runners-up in 1994 and 1997, he finished inside the top 12 eight times from 1986-1997.

3. Tom Watson … He's been a staple of our series, so it only makes sense that he appears once more and prominently at that. Won twice in 20 appearances at Muirfield Village, including the penultimate of 39 career PGA TOUR victories in 1996 when he was three months shy of his 47th birthday. Also finished second in 1980 and third twice. Amassed seven top 10s and another six top 20s.

2. Kenny Perry … When considering his profile, it's more surprising that he flourished at Colonial Country Club. In the all-time Power Rankings for the Charles Schwab Challenge , he slotted No. 10 on the strength of two wins and a T2 among four top 10s. For such a cozy track, his success proved that he could adapt. Yes, 14 career victories is evidence enough, but it's not terribly shocking that he won at Muirfield Village – his breakthrough on the TOUR occurred here in 1991 – but it's downright impressive that he was the focus of three trophy presentations with titles in 2003 and 2008 to boot, the last at the age of 47. The Kentuckian also finished T3 in 2007 en route to six top 10s and another seven top 25s among 19 cuts made.

1. Tiger Woods … We wrap our series with a prohibitive No. 1. In 17 appearances, he's won five times and hasn't missed a cut. He's not only the only champion to successfully defend, he won three straight from 1999-2001. Also picked off a pair of thirds and a T4 en route to nine top 10s and 13 top 25s. Now, depending on his schedule and performances leading up to this summer's edition, the stars are this close to aligning for him to connect for his 83rd PGA TOUR victory. While he shares the all-time record with Sam Snead, the storybook will make room should Woods stand alone at the top in Jack Nicklaus' backyard.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Roger Maltbie … Before he settled into his long-time role as an on-course analyst for television, he manufactured an impressive PGA TOUR career. It included five victories, not the least of which was the inaugural edition of the Memorial in 1976. He also recorded one of six career runner-up finishes on TOUR at Muirfield Village in 1982 and one of four third-place finishes in the tournament in 1984. All told, he had four top 10s and a T24 in his first nine appearances.

Don Pooley … Clinches a nod here with a win (1987), a second (1986) and a T3 (1990). Those account for all three of his top 10s in 22 trips, but he recorded another six top 25s. In a PGA TOUR career that stretched 30 years, the native of Arizona totaled 15 podium finishes among 354 cuts made.

Hal Sutton … Without a fourth top 10 in the form of a T8 in 2000, K.J. Choi probably bumps him from this grouping. Choi's win at Muirfield Village in 2007 was one of three top 10s and nine top 25s among 17 paydays. Sutton went 15-for-19 with the 1986 title among his seven top 25s. His margin of victory of four strokes (over Don Pooley) stood as the tournament record until Tom Lehman prevailed by five when he posted 20-under 268 in 1994. It remains the tournament record today.

David Frost … From 1987-1997, he went 11-for-11 with a T2 (1988) and a T3 (1996) among seven top 10s and 10 top 25s.

Scott Hoch … In 20 appearances, he finished no better than T3 (in 1987), but it was one of three top fives, six top 10s and 10 top 25s. He missed only one cut. None of the 18 winners not featured on this page had more than three top 10s and none of the other non-winners had more top 10s or top 25s.