Thomas Forster
Thomas Forster

Thomas Forster

EnglandEngland
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
23
AGE
2020
Turned Pro
Carson-Newman University 2020, Business Administration
College
Corby, Northamptonshire, England
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Thomas Forster
Thomas Forster
EnglandEngland
Thomas Forster

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

190 lbs

86 kg

Weight

23

AGE

Corby, Northamptonshire, England

Birthplace

Cromer, England

Residence

Single

Family

Carson-Newman University 2020, Business Administration

College

2020

Turned Pro

$13,043

Career Earnings

Northhamptonshire, England

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2020

Personal

  • Big fan of Leeds United Football Club.

Special Interests

  • Soccer

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Visit Knoxville Open: Fired a final-round 65 to rise to a T10 finish at the Visit Knoxville Open.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Visit Knoxville Open: Fired a final-round 65 to rise to a T10 finish at the Visit Knoxville Open.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 61st on the points list.

  • The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Opened with a 3-under 67 then recorded back-to-back 65s over his final 36 holes to finish seventh at Harbor Hills CC in early October.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Playing as an amateur, shot a pair of 1-under 71s in the first and third rounds to finish alone in fifth at Mission Inn Resort and Club to earn exempt status for the first half of the Forme Tour season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Three-time All-American.
  • Picked up four collegiate wins at Carson-Newman.
  • Marked the second-lowest 54-hole score in South Atlantic Conference history, with a 203 at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate. Claimed the SAC Championship during his junior year, firing a final-round 68.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2020