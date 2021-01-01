|
Thomas Forster
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
23
AGE
Corby, Northamptonshire, England
Birthplace
Cromer, England
Residence
Single
Family
Carson-Newman University 2020, Business Administration
College
2020
Turned Pro
$13,043
Career Earnings
Northhamptonshire, England
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 61st on the points list.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE