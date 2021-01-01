×
Steven Chervony
United States
Weight
25
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
University of Texas 2018, Econoomics
College
Boca Raton, Florida
Birthplace
74
Points Rank
1,482
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.33
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Steven Chervony
United States
Steven Chervony

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2020

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 76th on the points list.

  • Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Shot a pair of 68s over the final two days at The GC of Georgia to T9 with seven others.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA Central: Had the best second-round score among all competitors at TPC San Antonio, shooting a bogey-free 66. Put the finishing touches on the week with a final-round 68 to earn six guaranteed Forme Tour starts after his T6 with Kyle Westmoreland.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a four-year letter winner at the University of Texas. Was the team's Academic MVP in both 2017 and 2018 and was an Academic All-Big 12 selection in both years.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2020