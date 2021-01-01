|
Steven Chervony
Full Name
--
--
Weight
25
AGE
Boca Raton, Florida
Birthplace
Boca Raton, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
University of Texas 2018, Econoomics
College
2019
Turned Pro
$1,482
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 76th on the points list.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE