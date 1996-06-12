|
Travis Trace
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
June 12, 1996
Birthday
25
AGE
Jacksonville, Florida
Birthplace
Jacksonville, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
University of North Florida 2019
College
2019
Turned Pro
$41,828
Career Earnings
Jacksonville, FL, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 43rd on the points list.
2019 Season
Made 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, getting to the weekend eight times and registering three top-10s. Finished the season No. 14 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.
Amateur Highlights