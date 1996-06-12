×
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
University of North Florida 2019
College
Jacksonville, Florida
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
University of North Florida 2019
College
Jacksonville, Florida
Birthplace
58
Points Rank
2,219
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.75
Scoring Average

June 12, 1996

Birthday

$41,828

Career Earnings

Personal

  • Says his favorite place to visit is Maui because of the beaches and the relaxing, laid-back feel.
  • Has never seen snow.
  • His father, Greg, is in Belmont University's Athletic Hall of Fame, inducted in 2003.

Special Interests

  • The beach

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 43rd on the points list.

  • The Invitational at Auburn University Club (LOCALiQ Series): Shot rounds of 67-68-67 to T6 with Charles Huntzinger, David Germann and Brendon Doyle in Alabama in early September. Finished at 14-under, four strokes out of the Cooper Musselman-Bryson Nimmer playoff.

2019 Season

Made 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, getting to the weekend eight times and registering three top-10s. Finished the season No. 14 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.

  • Canada Life Championship: Broke 70 all four rounds at Highland CC, with his low round a seven-birdie, opening-round 65. Shot a Sunday 68 to finish T9 alongside Chris O’Neill.
  • Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Made eight birdies on his final 10 holes during the first round and battled alongside champion Alex Chiarella in the final group Sunday, making 23 birdies and an eagle during the week to finish alone in second place—a stroke behind Chiarella—in just his third event as a professional.
  • Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: His second-round 62 was the low round of the event. The 8-under day included eight birdies and an eagle. Just days after competing in the NCAA Championship, finished his pro debut at 11-under, placing T6 with Zach Cabra, Charlie Danielson and Andrew Dorn.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Survived a five-player sudden-death playoff to earn one of the final three fully-exempt positions for the first half of the season. Finished T12 and is one of two University of North Florida golfers to earn status this season (Philip Knowles).

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2018 NCAA Norman (Okla.) Regional Championship and the 2018 Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational.
  • Was a 2017-18 Honorable Mention All-American.