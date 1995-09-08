×
Ben Doyle
Ben Doyle

Ben Doyle

United StatesUnited States
University of California-Berkeley 2019, Political Science
College
San Diego, California
Birthplace
Top 10 Finishes
Performance
Personal

  • Mother, Lenna, a native of Sweden and currently a realtor in La Jolla, Calif., was previously a zookeeper at the San Diego Zoo for 15 years.
  • Older sister, Taylor, played golf at the University of Colorado. She also competed in world championship of Irish step dancing.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 161st on the points list.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Shot a final-round 68 to T25 with three others at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

