Ben Doyle
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
--
--
Weight
September 08, 1995
Birthday
25
AGE
San Diego, California
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Single
Family
University of California-Berkeley 2019, Political Science
College
2019
Turned Pro
La Jolla, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 161st on the points list.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE