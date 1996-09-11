×
Kyler Dunkle
United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
215 lbs
98 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
University of Utah 2019
College
78
Points Rank
1,316
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.17
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Kyler Dunkle
United StatesUnited States
Kyler Dunkle

Full Name

$34,615

Career Earnings

Peoria, AZ, United States

City Plays From

  • Father, Jason, played golf at the University of Northern Colorado.
  • Says if it weren't for golf, he would fly-fish every day.

2019 Season

Had 10 Mackenzie Tour appearances, making six cuts and registering two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up showing. Ended the season No. 19 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.

  • Players Cup: Was the only player in the field to shoot 70 or better all four rounds at Southwood G&CC, finishing T2 alongside Ryan Snouffer, one shot back of winner Derek Barron. Managed a final-round 70, matching the low round of the final 18 groups, high scores cause by wind measuring up to 50 kph. Made birdie on the final hole to pick up his best Mackenzie Tour finish to date.
  • GolfBC Championship: Played four solid rounds at Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC in mid-June, shooting scores of 68-67-66-68 to finish fifth, five shots behind winner Jake Knapp. In his third round, made two eagles in four holes, at Nos. 6 and Nos. 9.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Central: Managed to shoot par or better in all four rounds of the event in San Antonio, ending the week T6 at 6-under. Earned fully half-year status.

Amateur Highlights

  • Started his college career at Colorado State University before transferring to the University of Utah.
  • His three collegiate regular season titles are the most by any University of Utah player in the history of the program.
  • Led the Utes with a 71.1 stroke average his senior year.
  • Won the 2018 Colorado Amateur by two strokes at Pinehurst CC in Denver.