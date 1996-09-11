|
Kyler Dunkle
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
215 lbs
98 kg
Weight
September 11, 1996
Birthday
24
AGE
Salt Lake City, Utah
Residence
Single
Family
University of Utah 2019
College
2019
Turned Pro
$34,615
Career Earnings
Peoria, AZ, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Had 10 Mackenzie Tour appearances, making six cuts and registering two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up showing. Ended the season No. 19 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.
Amateur Highlights