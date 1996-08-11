×
Chris Korte
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
166 lbs
75 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
University of Denver
College
Littleton, Colorado
Birthplace
132
Points Rank
19
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
72.56
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Chris Korte
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Personal

  • Enjoys singing and is an accomplished pianist and guitarist.
  • Says he is grateful he learned to play the piano as it "was an early training for complex, hand-eye coordination, precision and focus--all areas that aparallel traits of an elite golfer."
  • Says he gets his musical talent from his mother's side of the family. Is a distant relative five generations removed from legendary Czech composer Bedrich Smetana.

Special Interests

  • Playing piano/guitar/singing, snowboarding, working out, traveling with girlfriend

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): Had a solid showing at Callaway Gardens in late-August. Fired three scores in the 60s, including a final-round 66 to T9 with four others. The par-3 17th was his undoing, bogeying that hole all three days.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Finished T10 to secure along with Joshua Lee and Michael VanDeventer the last exempt spots for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making seven cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 50th on the points list.

2019 Season

Played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, getting to the weekend four times. Finished the season 113th on the Order of Merit.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Brazil: Finished eighth in Rio de Janeiro to earn fully-exempt status for the first half of the season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played collegiate golf at the University of Denver, not far from his home in Littleton, Colo.
  • Twice won the Colorado Amateur.
  • Won the 2015 Colorado Stroke Play Championship, defeating Nathaniel Goddard at CommonGround GC in Aurora.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020