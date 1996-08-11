|
Chris Korte
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
166 lbs
75 kg
Weight
August 11, 1996
Birthday
24
AGE
Littleton, Colorado
Birthplace
Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Residence
Single
Family
University of Denver
College
2018
Turned Pro
$5,861
Career Earnings
Littleton, CO, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making seven cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 50th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, getting to the weekend four times. Finished the season 113th on the Order of Merit.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE