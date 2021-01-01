JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
Forme Tour: 2021
International Victories (1)
-
2019 National Professional Championship
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Puerto Plata Open: Didn’t shoot a round higher than 68 at Playa Dorada GC in mid-December, on his way to a T10 finish with four others.
- Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Held a share of the lead midway through his back nine of the final round at The Club at Weston Hills. Drained a 35-foot birdie putt at No. 15 to move to 13-under. Stayed there until a bogey at the par-3 17th dropped him back to 12-under, eventually settling for a T3 with Brian Carlson, MJ Maguire and Brendon Doyle. It was his fourth top-10 of the campaign.
- Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Played solid golf all week at Hidden Hills GC in late-September, stringing together rounds of 68-67-67 to miss the three-man playoff by one shot. Made a late charge, with birdies on two of his final four holes. Finished T4 with five other players.
- The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): Shot three rounds in the 60s, including an opening 64, to finish at 18-under at Callaway Gardens—good for a T4 with Linus Lilliedahl, two shots out of the Stoney Crouch-Hayden Shieh playoff that Crouch won.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in all eight PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, posting one top-10 and finishing 32nd on the final Points List. Immediately began playing on the Forme Tour once PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s season ended, in late-July.
Birck Boilermaker Classic: Fresh off the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season-finale in Mexico, traveled to Indiana for the Forme Tour and posted four par-or-better rounds, including a 5-under 67 on the final day to T7 with Mason Overstreet and Sean Walsh.
IV Tequila Azulejos Cup (Mex): Made a late rally at Tres Vidas GC in Acapulco in early March only to come up short. Shot a final-round 69 finish second, at 9-under, one shot behind champion Jose de Jesus Rodriguez.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Was dominant in late-February at The Club at Weston Hills’ Players Course. Opened with a 10-under 62 and never trailed, winning wire to wire and earning full status for the entire Forme Tour season. Shot 67-69 in his middle rounds and took a six-stroke advantage into the final round. Never had a lead smaller than three strokes over his final 18 holes and eventually turned in an even-par 72 to win by three shots over Jason Thresher, Jeremy Gandon and Gavin Hall.
GGPB Copa Puro Sinaloa: At the Estrella del Mar Golf & Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January, took the 54-hole lead but watched as Rodolfo Cazaubon caught him at the end of regulation. The two players parred the first extra hole, with Cazaubon prevailing and capturing the title on the second sudden-death hole when Cazaubon made a par that he couldn’t match.
2020 Season
Made the cut in five of the six LOCALiQ Series tournaments he played, with three top-four showings and only two over-par rounds the entire season. Closed the year 14th on the final points standings.
2019 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 27th on the Order of Merit, recording five top-10s in 15 appearances. Won in his native Colombia, at the National Professional Championship.
Neuquen Argentina Classic: Had a second consecutive solid outing, with rounds of 67-69-69 over his final 54 holes to post a T10 at Chapelco GC with five others.
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational: Held the second- and third-round leads in Termas de Rio Hondo, ahead by one shot with 18 holes to play. Could only muster a 2-under 70 on the final day—his second consecutive 70 after opening 65-66—to fall into a T4 with Blair Hamilton and Cameron Young.
Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia: Started slowly in Ecuador in early October, shooting a 1-over 73, starting the second round 10 shots off the pace. Slowly clawed his way back, with a 67-72-63 finish that moved him to a T4 with Ricardo Celia and Tommy Cocha. The 63 established a new career-low.
National Professional Championship: In his native Colombia, at La Sabana CC in Tocancipá, won an event featuring Colombia’s second-largest purse. Shot rounds of 67-69-67-68 to finish at 13-under, one shot ahead of Diego Vanegas.
Karibana Cartagena Colombian Open: Shot rounds of 71-68-64-67 at TPC Cartagena to finish third by himself, four shots behind winner Augusto Nunez.
Bupa Match Play: Went 3-1 in his four matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament, defeating Matt Ryan, Mario Beltran and Patrick Newcomb before falling to Alex Rocha.
BMW Jamaica Classic: Had a pair of 67s in the first and third rounds and a closing 66 Sunday to go with an even-par 72 that left him T6 in Jamaica with Ryan Ruffels.
2018 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making two cuts, including one top-10. In limited action, still finished 99th on the Order of Merit. Earned 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status by finishing T6 in the Dev Series Final in Mexico.
San Luis Championship: Made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut a successful one, making the cut and then moving up the leaderboard on the weekend with rounds of 69-64 to T10 in San Luis Potosi. Finished the tournament with a flourish, with a bogey-free final day–including back-to-back-to-back birdies to finish the tournament.
Amateur Highlights
- Won his lone college tournament, the 2017 Cape Fear National Intercollegiate in North Carolina, sharing the title with Casper Howells and PJ Acierno.
- In his lone amateur start in Canada, took the solo 54-hole lead at the 2017 Canadian Men's Amateur Championship at The Toronto GC. Shot a final-round 73 to drop into a T4 with Canadian Hugo Bernard, four shots behind winner Zachary Bauchou.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE