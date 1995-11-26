JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
International Victories (3)
2019 Abierto de Golf Mazda
2019 Abierto de la Federación Peruana de Golf
2019 Abierto Golf Para Todos
Personal
- Made his first hole-in-one at age 11, the ball going into the hole on the fly.
- Is a skilled trick-shot artist.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Was par or better in all four rounds at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January led to a T12 with five others. In the six-player playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, lost the playoff to Aaron Terrazas. Is conditionally exempt for the first half of the season.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament, missing the cut.
Abierto Golf Para Todos (Per): Won at the CC of de Villa in Lima in September on the strength of 70-71-67 scores.
Pan American Games: In August, finished fifth in the Men's Golf Competition at Lima GC. Shot rounds of 67-68-68-69.
Abierto de la Federación de Golf (Per): Won at La Planicie CC in July.
Abierto de Golf Mazda (Per): Shot 73-68-69 to win at Los Inkas GC in March.
2018 Season
Saw action in four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament, missing the cut.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the 2018 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Won the conference individual title that same year, capturing a three-shot triumph. Tied the USF season record by recording 23 rounds at par or better. His 71.14 senior-year stroke average is second best in school history. Didn’t win in 2018 but posted three runner-up finishes.
- Was the 2015 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and a member of the all-conference first team. Repeated that honor in 2016 and 2018.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020