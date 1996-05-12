|
Lukas Euler
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
198 lbs
90 kg
Weight
May 12, 1996
Birthday
25
AGE
Dieburg, Germany
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Single
Family
University of Kentucky 2019, Finance
College
2019
Turned Pro
$7,557
Career Earnings
Dieburg, Germany
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour appearance. Played overseas and on the mini-tour circuit, winning once on the West Florida Tour. Added a pair of top-five finishes on the Pro Golf Tour in Europe.
2019 Season
As an amateur, made his PGA TOUR debut, at the Genesis Invitational. After turning pro, played in the PGA TOUR's Barbasol Championship. Missed the cut in both tournaments. Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE