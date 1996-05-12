×
Lukas Euler
Lukas Euler

Lukas Euler

Germany
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
198 lbs
90 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
University of Kentucky 2019, Finance
College
Dieburg, Germany
Birthplace
2019
26
Points Rank
4,902
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
68.50
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Lukas Euler
Lukas Euler
Germany
Lukas Euler

Full Name

May 12, 1996

Birthday

Dieburg, Germany

Birthplace

Single

Family

2019

Turned Pro

Dieburg, Germany

City Plays From

  Forme Tour: 2021

Personal

  • Holds the 18-hole course record at Zimmerner GC in Germany.

Special Interests

  • Poker, sports, reading

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Auburn University Club Invitational: Opened and closed with a pair of 65s at the Auburn University Club, shot a second-round 66 only to struggle to an even-par 72 in the third round that held him back. Eventually finished T3 in early July with four others.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 2: Finished 4-under for the week, good for a T19 at The Wigwam’s Gold Course in April. Earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Auburn University Club Invitational: Opened and closed with a pair of 65s at the Auburn University Club, shot a second-round 66 only to struggle to an even-par 72 in the third round that held him back. Eventually finished T3 in early July with four others.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 2: Finished 4-under for the week, good for a T19 at The Wigwam’s Gold Course in April. Earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

2020 Season

Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour appearance. Played overseas and on the mini-tour circuit, winning once on the West Florida Tour. Added a pair of top-five finishes on the Pro Golf Tour in Europe.

  • Schladming Dachstein Open (ProGolf): Rounds of 65-67-66 left him alone in fourth, three shots behind countryman Thomas Rosenmuller at the GC Schladming Dachstein in early September.
  • ALTEPRO Trophy (ProGolf): Finished at even-par for the 54-hole tournament, with rounds of 69-75-71 to finish alone in fourth, seven shots behind champion and countryman Thomas Rosenmuller at the two-course site of GC Kynzvart and GC Sokol.

2019 Season

As an amateur, made his PGA TOUR debut, at the Genesis Invitational. After turning pro, played in the PGA TOUR's Barbasol Championship. Missed the cut in both tournaments. Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a member of Germany's 2014 European Team Championship squad.
  • Was a four-year starter at the University of Kentucky. Was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection his senior year.
  • Was runner-up at the 2014 German Men's National Championship.
  • Shot rounds of 71-66-74-69 in Eindhovensche to finish regulation of the 2018 Dutch Amateur tied with countryman Marc Hammer. Defeated Hammer in a playoff for the title in mid-August.

  • Forme Tour: 2021