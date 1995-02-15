|
Jared Bettcher
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
240 lbs
--
Weight
February 15, 1995
Birthday
26
AGE
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Birthplace
Troy, Alabama
Residence
Single
Family
Troy State University (2017, Exercise Science-Pre-Health)
College
2017
Turned Pro
$11,819
Career Earnings
Auburn, AL, United States
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in one tournament and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 107th on the points list.
2019 Season
2018 Season
Played all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making six cuts and placing in the top 25 twice, finishing the season in 60th place on the Order of Merit.