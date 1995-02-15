×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Jared Bettcher
Jared Bettcher

Jared Bettcher

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
240 lbs
--
Weight
26
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Troy State University (2017, Exercise Science-Pre-Health)
College
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
240 lbs
--
Weight
26
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Troy State University (2017, Exercise Science-Pre-Health)
College
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Birthplace
98
Points Rank (2019)
5,316
Total Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
71.70
Scoring Average (2019)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Jared Bettcher
Jared Bettcher
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Jared Bettcher

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

240 lbs

--

Weight

February 15, 1995

Birthday

26

AGE

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Birthplace

Troy, Alabama

Residence

Single

Family

Troy State University (2017, Exercise Science-Pre-Health)

College

2017

Turned Pro

$11,819

Career Earnings

Auburn, AL, United States

City Plays From

Special Interests

  • Xbox gamer - Fortnite

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in one tournament and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 107th on the points list.

2019 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 2: Earned Mackenzie Tour status due to a T13 finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

2018 Season

Played all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making six cuts and placing in the top 25 twice, finishing the season in 60th place on the Order of Merit.

  • Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Despite backing up consecutive 64s with a third-round 71, closed strong, playing his final 15 holes 9-under to finish T6.