Billy Walthouse
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
145 lbs
66 kg
Weight
May 17, 1995
Birthday
26
AGE
Longmeadow, Massachusetts
Birthplace
Jupiter, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
University of Rhode Island 2017, General Business Administration
College
2018
Turned Pro
$10,951
Career Earnings
Longmeadow, MA, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 145th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-25s. Ended the season No. 60 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
Amateur Highlights