Billy Walthouse
Billy Walthouse

Billy Walthouse

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
145 lbs
66 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
University of Rhode Island 2017, General Business Administration
College
Longmeadow, Massachusetts
Birthplace
Performance
Billy Walthouse
Billy Walthouse
United StatesUnited States
Personal

  • Comes from an athletic family. Brother plays club hockey at Northeastern University and sister completed the 2019 Los Angeles Marathon. Mom was a diver at Holy Cross College and father played college golf for Bryant University.
  • Favorite time of the year is Christmas, spent with his family.

Special Interests

  • Visiting the beach, working out, cooking

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 145th on the points list.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-25s. Ended the season No. 60 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a three-time, first-team All-Atlantic 10 Conference selection, picking up three individual victories.
  • Qualified for the match play portion of the 2017 U.S. Amateur with his father caddying. Survived a 13 players-for-eight-spots playoff to earn the No. 63 seed in match play, and then defeated the University of Oregon’s Norman Xiong in the first round, 2-up. Fell in the second round to China’s Cheng Jin, 5 and 4.