Stoney Crouch
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
June 14, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Odessa, Texas
Birthplace
Nashville, Tennessee
Residence
Single
Family
Lipscomb University 2017, Finance
College
2017
Turned Pro
$22,204
Career Earnings
Nashville, TN, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Made the cut in five of the eight LOCALiQ Series tournaments he played. Broke through with a win that led to a sixth-place showing on the final points list.
2019 Season
Had seven Mackenzie Tour starts, making six cuts and registering three top-25 finishes, including two top-10s. Ended the season No. 38 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
2018 Season
Earned Mackenzie Tour status by finishing T13 at the second U.S. East Qualifying Tournament in Lakeland, Fla.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE