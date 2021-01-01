×
Stoney Crouch
Stoney Crouch

Stoney Crouch

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Lipscomb University 2017, Finance
College
Odessa, Texas
Birthplace
Stoney Crouch
Stoney Crouch
United StatesUnited States
Additional Victories (1)

  • 2020 The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ)

Personal

  • Began playing golf at age 11.
  • Is a big fan of the NFL's New Orleans Saints.
  • Was a barista at a coffee shop in Nashville, Tenn., for five years.
  • Is named after Stoney Case, NFL quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions in the late 1990s.
  • Has an Irish setter named Elmer T after the Kentucky bourbon.
  • Is an avid collector of Kentucky bourbon and Tennessee whiskey.
  • Says he is secretly good at ping-pong. He won Lipscomb University’s ping-pong tournament as a senior.

Special Interests

  • Snow skiing

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Made the cut in five of the eight LOCALiQ Series tournaments he played. Broke through with a win that led to a sixth-place showing on the final points list.

  • The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): In the first PGA TOUR-affiliated tournament at Callaway Gardens Resort in 18 years, opened with an 8-under 64 and entered the final round one stroke out of the lead following his second-round 66. Duplicated that effort Friday, thanks to a nine-foot birdie putt on the 54th hole. That was enough to get him into a playoff with Hayden Shieh. After both players parred the first two extra holes (No. 1 and No. 17), he made a birdie putt on the same line on No. 18 in regulation but from six feet closer. The victory was his first as a professional and moved him to No. 3 at the time in the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings.

2019 Season

Had seven Mackenzie Tour starts, making six cuts and registering three top-25 finishes, including two top-10s. Ended the season No. 38 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • ATB Financial Classic: Was one shot off the Country Hills GC course record during the first round, firing a 63 followed by a second-round 67. Entered the weekend with a one-stroke lead. Though he struggled on Saturday and shot 72, finished solid with a 69 to T5 with seven others.
  • 1932byBateman Open: Shot three sub-70 rounds for the second consecutive tournament, managing his first-career top-10 on the Mackenzie Tour. Ended T6 sixth alongside David Pastore, Jorge Garcia and Zach Cabra, at 12-under par.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Earned conditional status for the first half of the season, finishing T26 at Mission Inn Club and Resort.

2018 Season

Earned Mackenzie Tour status by finishing T13 at the second U.S. East Qualifying Tournament in Lakeland, Fla.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a teammate of Mackenzie Tour member Dawson Armstrong at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Had disappointing back-to-back finishes at significant amateur tournaments in the summer of 2017. Lost the Southern Amateur at The CC of North Carolina's Dogwood Course, shooting rounds of 66-67-72-69 to finish second, a stroke behind winner Karl Vilips o

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019