Joey Lane
United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
Virginia Tech
College
Washington, D.C.
Birthplace
See Odds Leaderboard
April 20, 1995

Birthday

26

AGE

Washington, D.C.

Birthplace

Great Falls, Virginia

Residence

Single

Family

Virginia Tech

College

2019

Turned Pro

$479,678

Career Earnings

Great Falls, VA, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2019
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)

  • 2019 Dongguan Open

Personal

  • Loves playing all sports and Washington D.C. sports teams.
  • Always marks his ball with a cross next to the number and with two perpendicular lines for putting.
  • Loves to go to coffee shops and read in the mornings.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished 10th on the final Order of Merit, thanks mainly to his victory in Dongguan. Also recorded a T7 earlier in the season. Those two top-10s were enough to secure 2020 Korn Ferry Tour status and the final spot for entry into final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

  • Dongguan Open: Claimed his first professional victory at the weather-shortened tournament in Dongguan, an event reduced to 36 holes due to bad weather throughout the week. Backed an impressive, opening round, 8-under 62 with a 68 to hold a three-stroke advantage over Japan’s Yuwa Kosaihira after the completion of the second round. Although an unofficial event, the money earned counted as official, moving him to eighth on Order of Merit.
  • Huangshan Championship: Recovered from an opening-round, 3-over 75 with score of 69-66 over his final 36 holes in the weather-shortened tournament to T7 at Hidden Tiger GC.
  • China QT #2-Foison Golf Club: Qualified for his first PGA TOUR Series-China season by finishing T8 at Foison GC. Moved inside the top-10, thanks to a closing 65 on the final day.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2016 Virginia Amateur in Radford. Defeated Ji Soo Park, 8 and 6, in the 36-hole final, the largest winning margin in more than a decade. Was also the medalist in the medal play portion of the tournament. The last players to do that were Vinny Giles, PGA TOUR player Billy Hurley III and World Golf Hall of Fame member Lanny Wadkins.
  • A week after winning the 2016 Virginia Amateur, captured the 2016 Eastern Amateur in Portsmouth, Va. Finished at 14-under at Elizabeth Manor G&CC, taking home a four-shot win over Ryan Douglass, Hayden Buckley and Jeg Coughlin III.

