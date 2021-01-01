×
Linus Lilliedahl
Linus Lilliedahl

Linus Lilliedahl

Sweden
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
175 lbs
79 kg
27
2018
University of Missouri 2018
Nyköping, Sweden
Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

Personal

  • Aspires to finish an Ironman competition.
  • Is a pianist and guitarist.
  • Superstition on the course is to always put on and tie his left shoe first.
  • Father is a golf instructor.
  • Favorite golf memory is when he taught older players about successful swing techniques when he was only age three.

Special Interests

  • The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): Had a solid tournament at Callaway Gardens in late-August, finishing T4 with Camilo Aguado, two shots out of the Stoney Crouch-Hayden Shieh playoff that Crouch won. Was 5-under on the par-5 11th, with two eagles and a birdie on his way to an 18-under finish in Georgia.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica playing privileges with his T4 finish at the Weston Hills CC in Fort Lauderdale. Enjoyed three under-par rounds and an even-par 72 to tie with Conner Godsey, four shots behind medalist A.J. Crouch.

Career Highlights

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 60th on the points list.

  • The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): Had a solid tournament at Callaway Gardens in late-August, finishing T4 with Camilo Aguado, two shots out of the Stoney Crouch-Hayden Shieh playoff that Crouch won. Was 5-under on the par-5 11th, with two eagles and a birdie on his way to an 18-under finish in Georgia.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica playing privileges with his T4 finish at the Weston Hills CC in Fort Lauderdale. Enjoyed three under-par rounds and an even-par 72 to tie with Conner Godsey, four shots behind medalist A.J. Crouch.

After graduating from the University of Missouri, played the summer on the Nordic Golf League in Scandinavia, posting six top-10s, including a runner-up finish.

  • Tour Final by Parnu Bay Golf Links: Used a pair of 67s over the final 36 holes to post a T7 in Estonia.
  • Lindbytvatten Masters: Used a second-round 62 to pick up a T9 at Öland and Ekerum Resort.
  • Ahus KGK Pro-Am: Added a T9 in mid-August, shooting a final-round 68.
  • Landeryd Masters: Battled amateur Victor Theandersson and Gabriel Axell in early August, eventually finish regulation tied with the duo. Lost to Theandersson in the playoff.
  • Svea Leasing Open: Added a second consecutive top-10 on the strength of an opening 66.
  • Camfil Nordic Championship: Rounds of 68-72-69 led to a T10 in his Nordic Golf League debut.

  • Named Academic All-American in 2016.
  • On SEC Honor Roll in 2016 and 2017.
  • Won the 2017 Tiger Invitational , beating Hayden Buckley by one stroke.

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020