Linus Lilliedahl
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
February 15, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
NykÃ¶ping, Sweden
Birthplace
Sandviken, Sweden
Residence
Single
Family
University of Missouri 2018
College
2018
Turned Pro
$6,241
Career Earnings
Windermere, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 60th on the points list.
2019 Season
After graduating from the University of Missouri, played the summer on the Nordic Golf League in Scandinavia, posting six top-10s, including a runner-up finish.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE