JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour: 2018
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
Personal
- Walk-up song would be "Ambition" by Wale.
- After golf, would like to start his own business one day.
- Earliest golf memory was hitting golf balls in the basement and getting in trouble for putting dents in the wall.
- Golf superstitions include always having three tees in his pocket and always marking his golf ball tails up.
- Played hockey for eight years growing up.
Special Interests
- Ping-pong, outdoor activities
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Made a nice up and down on the 72nd hole at Bolingbrook GC in July to earn a top-10 finish, a T10 with seven others.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 40th on the points list.
The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Sandwiched an even-par, second-round 70 around a pair of 65s at Harbor Hills CC to T10 with five others.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making 10 cuts and finishing in the top 25 nine times. Enjoyed four top-10 performances to finish No 12 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.
Players Cup: Moved into the top 10 on the Order of Merit with a T7 at Southwood G&CC, at 11-under, breaking par all four rounds. Low score of the week was a third-round, bogey-free 68.
1932byBateman Open: Opened with a 65 and made two hole-out eagles during the week at Edmonton CC. Both of his eagles from the fairway came from 145 yards, aiding him to a T3 finish alongside Will Gordon and Ryan Ruffels, at 13-under par.
HFX Pro-Am presented by Steele Jaguar: Opening with a 65 at Oakfield G&CC, finished inside the top 10 for the second time of the year, placing T9 alongside Paul Barjon.
Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Got his week at Uplands GC started off right, making three birdies in his final four holes of his opening round before firing three more rounds of 68 or better to finish T4 with Cole Miller.
2018 Season
Played in 11 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts and recording four top-10 finishes, including a runner-up effort in Edmonton. Ended the year No. 9 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Made an eagle on the ninth hole of the final round at Highland CC to make the turn in 32 strokes, firing a final-round 64 for his second consecutive top-10 finish. Played all four rounds of the event in 68 strokes or better to finish T4 with Carter Jenkins.
Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Highlight of the week included a five-birdie front nine on Saturday to shoot 66 on his way to a T8 finish. The showing was his third top-10 of the season.
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Enjoyed a strong week in Edmonton, staying in contention all week after opening with a 66. Dropped back in the second round with an even-par 71 but played his best golf of the season over the final 36 holes, shooting rounds of 65-63 at Edmonton Petroleum G&CC to earn the runner-up finish, two shots behind winner Tyler McCumber. His final-round 63 was one of three on the day (the others from McCumber and Dawson Armstrong), setting a new course record. Played his final 38 holes in 15-under, with only one bogey.
Staal Foundation Open presented by tbaytel: Shot a bogey-free 66 in the final round to post his fourth consecutive sub-70 round of the week. The T10 finish was his first top-10 of the season and third top-20. Kept streak alive of making the cut in every tournament he's played.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 1: Gained Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada status with a T4 finish in Santee, Calif., turning in a 7-under showing.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a member of the Kent State golf team, from 2014-18.
- Two-time All-American at Kent State and two-time Mid-American Conference Player of the Year.
- Won the 2016 Northern Amateur by four strokes, with a score of 10-under.
- Qualified for the 2016 U.S. Amateur by shooting a 4-under at the mid-July qualifier.
- Set the Kent State program record with seven eagles in a season, in 2016.
- Won the Ohio High School Division I State Championship.