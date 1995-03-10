|
Mario Beltran
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
191 cm
Height
185 lbs
83 kg
Weight
March 10, 1995
Birthday
26
AGE
Valencia, Spain
Birthplace
Vanencia, Spain
Residence
Single
Family
Barry University (2017, Business Management)
College
2017
Turned Pro
$53,124
Career Earnings
Miami, FL, Spain
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut twice, including one top-35 result.
2019 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 33rd on the Order of Merit, recording two top-10s in 16 tournaments.
2018 Season
In nine PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, made the cut in seven and had a strong showing in Peru, finishing T2. Ended the year 44th on the Order of Merit.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE