Mario Beltran
SpainSpain
Metric
6  ft, 3  in
191 cm
Height
185 lbs
83 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Barry University (2017, Business Management)
College
Valencia, Spain
Birthplace
Top 10 Finishes
71.05
Performance
RESULTS

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018

Special Interests

  • Playing sports, basketball, water activities

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut twice, including one top-35 result.

2019 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 33rd on the Order of Merit, recording two top-10s in 16 tournaments.

  • Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational: Had the round of the week at the inaugural event, at Rio Hondo GC. Fired a final-round 61 on the strength nine birdies and an eagle. Opened the final round T26 but promptly made an eagle on No. 2 and five birdies over his next six holes to turn in 29. Four more birdies allowed him to finish at 18-under and tied with Justin Suh, a shot behind champion Alejandro Tosti.
  • Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
  • BMW Jamaica Classic: Picked up the first top-10 of his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica career but did so in disappointing fashion. Was only four shots behind 54-hole leader Evan Harmeling but then shot a 1-over 73 Sunday at Cinnamon Hill to T8 with four others.

2018 Season

In nine PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, made the cut in seven and had a strong showing in Peru, finishing T2. Ended the year 44th on the Order of Merit.

  • Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Lexus: Had his best tournament on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, shooting scores of 67-70-70 to share 18th place going into the final round. Proceeded to fire a Sunday-best 64, thanks to four consecutive birdies on the front nine and an eagle-birdie-par-par-birdie finish to the tournament. Ended T2 with David Denlinger, two strokes behind winner Harry Higgs.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018