JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made two of three cuts and posted one top-30 showing.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments and making six cuts. Finished the season 41st on the points list.
2019 Season
Earned 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status with his T7 at the Dev Series Final in December in Lima, Peru.
Amateur Highlights