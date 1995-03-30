×
68
Points Rank
82
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.81
Scoring Average

Odds

Performance
RESULTS

Josh Radcliff

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

March 30, 1995

Birthday

26

AGE

Dallas, Texas

Birthplace

Coppell, Texas

Residence

Single

Family

University of Texas-Arlington 2017, Finance

College

$4,976

Career Earnings

United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

Personal

  • Is a devout Christian who enjoys studying the Bible.
  • Was a Goolsby Scholar in the College of Business at UTA and a member of the dean's list for the college of business.

Special Interests

  • Basketball, ping-pong, cooking, country concerts

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made two of three cuts and posted one top-30 showing.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments and making six cuts. Finished the season 41st on the points list.

2019 Season

Earned 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status with his T7 at the Dev Series Final in December in Lima, Peru.

  • Dev Series Final Samsung Classic: Fired rounds of 69-73-67-71 in Lima in December to T7 with Patricio Guerra.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won one tournament at Texas-Arlington. Captured the 2014 Odessa College Invite.