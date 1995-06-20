JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
Forme Tour: 2021
Personal
- Father, Bob, played on the PGA TOUR from 1989 to 1992 and again in 1997. Made 168 career starts, with two career third-place finishes.
- Brother, Hunter, plays golf for the University of Tennessee.
- Girlfriend, Morgan Domingue, is a Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader. They met at the University of Mississippi, where she was on the Rebelette dance team.
- Has a black pug named Miller.
- Has twin younger brothers, Hunter and Collier.
- Started playing golf at age two, and he was featured on the local Nashville news hitting golf balls with his father.
- Attended Super Bowl LV in Tampa.
- Favorite memories as a golf fan include attending the Ryder Cup at Valhalla when he was a kid and watching Tiger Woods in person at the Valspar Championship.
- Uses "lucky" coins as ball markers and likes 1s, 3s and 4s on his golf balls.
- Is involved in the charity Blanket Tampa Bay, which supplies everyday needs to the homeless.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 4: Hard-charged his way to a 7-under 63, the low round of the day—and the tournament—to T3 at Callaway Gardens in mid-April. Was on the 15th hole when officials halted play for lightning then went back out and parred that hole to stay at 5-under for the day. Continued to add birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to finish a back-nine 31 and earn Mackenzie Tour status for the season’s first half.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
2020 Season
Saw action in one LOCALiQ Series tournament, missing the cut.
2019 Season
Played in two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments but didn’t make a cut.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, opening 67-66 at Estrella del Mar in Mazatlan. Closed 74-70 to T20.
2018 Season
Made his lone start in his college state of Mississippi, on the Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut.
2017 Season
Made his PGA TOUR debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Missed the cut. Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour appearance.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the United States Junior Golf Tour Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons, beginning in 2012.
- His two college victories came in back-to-back fashion, two weeks apart, in 2017, at the Lamkin Grips SD Classic in Chula Vista, California, and the Hootie @Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina. Defeated Blake Abercrombie, Gavin Hall and Scottie Scheffler by three shots in California. In the Palmetto State, fired three rounds in the 60s to defeat Braden Thornberry by a shot
- Earned 2017 second-team All-SEC honors.
