Sulman Raza
Sulman Raza

Sulman Raza

United States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
University of Oregon 2017, French
College
Vilnus, Lithuania
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Sulman Raza
Sulman Raza
United States
Sulman Raza

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

February 14, 1994

Birthday

27

AGE

Vilnus, Lithuania

Birthplace

Portland, Oregon

Residence

Single

Family

University of Oregon 2017, French

College

2018

Turned Pro

$36,227

Career Earnings

Eugene, OR, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Personal

  • Worked as an embroidery specialist at Jones Sports, an equipment and apparel company in Oregon that got its start creating golf bags.

Special Interests

  • Video games, basketball

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Had a pair of top-35 performances.

2019 Season

Made eight cuts in 14 starts and carded five top-25 finishes. Finished No. 49 on the Order of Merit.

  • 60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Shot four rounds in the 60s—including weekend scores of 66-65 in Tijuana to T4 with Matthew Pinizzotto, Rodrigo Lee and 54-hole leader Matt Ryan. Finished three strokes behind winner Drew Nesbitt.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Brazil: Held a share of the 36-hole lead and owned the outright 54-hole lead, a three-shot advantage over Patrick Flavin. Struggled on the final day at the Olympic GC, shooting a 4-over 75 to fall into fourth. Still earned fully-exempt status for the first half of the season.

2018 Season

Made his PGA TOUR debut at the U.S. Open, missing the cut. Played in the Barracuda Championship in Reno two months later, scoring 23 points in the Modified Stableford event to T37 and pocketing $15,300.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a member of the University of Oregon's 2016 NCAA Championship team.