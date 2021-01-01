|
Sulman Raza
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
February 14, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Vilnus, Lithuania
Birthplace
Portland, Oregon
Residence
Single
Family
University of Oregon 2017, French
College
2018
Turned Pro
$36,227
Career Earnings
Eugene, OR, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Had a pair of top-35 performances.
2019 Season
Made eight cuts in 14 starts and carded five top-25 finishes. Finished No. 49 on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Made his PGA TOUR debut at the U.S. Open, missing the cut. Played in the Barracuda Championship in Reno two months later, scoring 23 points in the Modified Stableford event to T37 and pocketing $15,300.
Amateur Highlights