Anthony Maccaglia
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
152 lbs
69 kg
Weight
August 03, 1993
Birthday
27
AGE
Alpharetta, Georgia
Birthplace
Alpharetta, Georgia
Residence
Single
Family
Oglethorpe University 2015, Psychology
College
2015
Turned Pro
$25,867
Career Earnings
Alpharetta, GA, United States
City Plays From
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 141st on the points list.
2019 Season
Had eight Mackenzie Tour starts, making five cuts and registering four top-25s, including a runner-up finish. Ended the season No. 39 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
2018 Season
2016 Season
Played on the Swingthought Tour.
2015 Season
Played on the Swingthought Tour.
Amateur Highlights