Anthony Maccaglia
United States
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
152 lbs
69 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
Oglethorpe University 2015, Psychology
College
Alpharetta, Georgia
Birthplace
Personal

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 141st on the points list.

2019 Season

Had eight Mackenzie Tour starts, making five cuts and registering four top-25s, including a runner-up finish. Ended the season No. 39 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • Windsor Championship: Open-qualified into the event at Ambassador GC after successfully making birdie on the first playoff hole Monday. Went on to post rounds of 64-66-70-65 to T2 with five others, guaranteeing tournament starts in all events for the remainder of the Mackenzie Tour season.

2018 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 2: Gained Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada status with a T4 finish at Lakeland GC in Florida, helped by a third-round 66.

2016 Season

Played on the Swingthought Tour.

2015 Season

Played on the Swingthought Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a four-time Division III Ping first-team All-American at Oglethorpe University, where he played between 2011-15. At the end of his college career, was the top-ranked Division 3 golfer in the nation according to Golfstat.
  • Was twice named Southern Athletic Association Men's Golfer of the Year.