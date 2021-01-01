×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Michael Feuerstein
Michael Feuerstein

Michael Feuerstein

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
200 lbs
90 kg
Weight
37
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
University of California-Santa Barbara (2007, Sociology)
College
San Diego, California
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
200 lbs
90 kg
Weight
37
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
University of California-Santa Barbara (2007, Sociology)
College
San Diego, California
Birthplace
192
Points Rank (2018)
500
Total Points (2018)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2018)
73.27
Scoring Average (2018)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Michael Feuerstein
Michael Feuerstein
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Michael Feuerstein

Full Name

FEW-er-stain

Pronunciation

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

200 lbs

90 kg

Weight

December 10, 1983

Birthday

37

AGE

San Diego, California

Birthplace

San Diego, California

Residence

Wife, Andrea

Family

University of California-Santa Barbara (2007, Sociology)

College

2008

Turned Pro

$2,109

Career Earnings

La Jolla, CA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2021

Personal

  • Enjoys tennis and was a member of his high school team.
  • Enjoys fishing with his “buddy for life,” wife, Andrea.
  • Mother, Diane, is an artist, and a member of the California Art Club. His maternal grandmother was a noted art instructor who studied at the Chicago Art Institute.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, ping-pong

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 2: Was one of four players to shoot all four rounds under-par at The Wigwam’s Gold Course in early April. Finished T9, thanks to his low-round-of-the-week 69 on the final day. Will be conditionally exempt on the Mackenzie Tour.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 2: Was one of four players to shoot all four rounds under-par at The Wigwam’s Gold Course in early April. Finished T9, thanks to his low-round-of-the-week 69 on the final day. Will be conditionally exempt on the Mackenzie Tour.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 83rd on the points list.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Shot a final-round 66 to T25 with three others at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

Played in five tournaments, making two cuts. Closed the season 157th on the Order of Merit.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status with his T16 finish in Argentina.

2018 Season

On Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, made one cut in seven events. Also missed the cut in his only two starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 2: Finished T16 in Arizona to pick up conditional status.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Finished T33 at Mission Inn and Club to earn conditional status.

Amateur Highlights

  • Began his college career at the University of Colorado before transferring and graduating from Cal State-Santa Barbara.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2021