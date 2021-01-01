|
Michael Feuerstein
Full Name
FEW-er-stain
Pronunciation
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
200 lbs
90 kg
Weight
December 10, 1983
Birthday
37
AGE
San Diego, California
Birthplace
San Diego, California
Residence
Wife, Andrea
Family
University of California-Santa Barbara (2007, Sociology)
College
2008
Turned Pro
$2,109
Career Earnings
La Jolla, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 83rd on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in five tournaments, making two cuts. Closed the season 157th on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
On Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, made one cut in seven events. Also missed the cut in his only two starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE