Personal
- Father, James Stanger, works as an independent financial advisor with Raymond James Financial. Little sister, Theresa Maylei Stanger plays high-school golf as a sophomore at Cambridge Christian.
- First tee walk-up song would be "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)" by Rend Collective.
- Aspirations outside of golf include, "read[ing] as much as possible, and eventually start[ing] my own business or get[ting] my Masters Degree in business."
- Non-golf related jobs include full time summer internships while in college, at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in D.C. in 2015 and at Raymond James Financial in 2016.
- Raymond James Stanger is named after his grandfather who served in WWII. His little sister, Theresa Maylei, was adopted from China was she was 11 months old.
- Regarding his earliest golf memories, he states, "For 2 or 3 years when I was 12-13, I worked the range and as a standard bearer at the Valspar Championship. To be inside the ropes with professional golfers was amazing!"
- Of having superstitions on the course, he says, "I mark my golf ball with the Initials, H.A. in memory of my best friend growing up, Harris Armstrong, who died of spinal cord cancer when he was 12. Anytime I make an important putt, I point discretely to the sky to thank him and God."
- Supports Shriners Hospitals for Children, and helps lead a high-school bible study at his church.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Fired a final-round 66 to rise to a T8 finish at 17-under at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.
Club Car Championship at The Landings Club: Tied the lowest score of the tournament with an 8-under 64 Sunday, jumping 40 spots for a T10 finish at 13-under 275 at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.
2020 Season
Evans Scholars Invitational: Carded a final-round 66 to rise to a career-best T2 finish at 16-under 272 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Held a share of the first-round lead at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship after opening with a 6-under 65. Finished the week T5 at 9-under 275.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Fired a final-round 6-under 65 to finish T6 at 18-under 266 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Carded rounds of 68-64-68-67 en route to a T8 finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Finished the week at 17-under 267 at Oakridge Country Club.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 41 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 22 starts, including a season-best T3 finish at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Finished 83rd in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Evans Scholars Invitational: Rallied with a final-round 7-under 65 to finish T6 at 14-under 274 at the Evans Scholars Invitational
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Finished T8 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship for his second top-10 finish of the year.
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T3 while playing in the final group at the LECOM Suncoast Classic approximately 45 minutes from his hometown of Tampa.
2018 Season
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished T3 at 25-under 263, highlighted by back-to-back 63s during the second and third rounds. With the top-10 finish, Stanger earned 12 guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Carded the second top-10 of his Tour career with T8 finish at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Posted rounds of 67-66-66-66–265 (-19) at the Utah Championship to finish the week at T9, picking up the first top-10 of his career.
Club Colombia Championship: Open qualified into the Club Colombia Championship. Made the cut on the number then shot 5-under on the weekend to finish the tournament T20 and earn entry into the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova.
Amateur Highlights
- 2010 FL Boys Junior Champion, AJGA All-American, Wyndham Cup, Tampa Bay Times Player of the Year in high school.
- 2016 General Hackler Championship Medalist, 2016 Southern Amateur Champion, 2016 U.S. Amateur-round of 16, 2016 United States Collegiate Championship Medalist.
- 2017 ACC Individual Champion, 2016 Walker Cup Practice Squad, 2017 USA Palmer Cup Team, UVA's first Ping First-Team All American in 2017, 2017 ACC Golf Scholar Athlete of the year, 2017 British Am-round of 32. UVA Men's Golf Team Captain 2016-2017. 2-Time
- First player in University of Virginia history to earn first-team All-America honors.
- Won 2017 ACC individual championship.
- 2017 Bryon Nelson Award finalist.
- 2017 Jack Nicklaus Award semifinalist.
- 2017 US Palmer Cup team member.