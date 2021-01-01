|
Sean Busch
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
190 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
August 01, 1993
Birthday
27
AGE
West Lafayette, Indiana
Birthplace
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Ohio State University 2016, Finance
College
2017
Turned Pro
$2,730
Career Earnings
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making the cut and posting a top-25 showing.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making three cuts. Finished the season 124th on the points list.
2019 Season
Appeared in five PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making one cut—his season debut—in Chile. Finished 205th on the Order of Merit.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE