Sean Busch
Sean Busch

Sean Busch

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 3  in
190 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Ohio State University 2016, Finance
College
West Lafayette, Indiana
Birthplace
Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
  • Forme Tour: 2021

Personal

  • Favorite place to visit is the Monterey Peninsula in California. He played a college event at Pebble Beach and visited again with his family, also playing Spyglass Hill. They are his two favorite golf courses.
  • Family has enjoyed three generations of Indiana state high school championships. He won a title playing football for the 2010 West Lafayette High football team; his grandpa, Charles Vaughan, won a title in basketball; his Aunt, Suzy Vaughan, won in golf.
  • Was a two-year starting quarterback in high school, throwing for 60 career touchdowns. Was a three-year starting guard on his high school basketball team.
  • Was a four-time Big 10 Conference Scholar.

Special Interests

  • Boating

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T20 at The Club at Weston Hills in late-February to earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making the cut and posting a top-25 showing.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T20 at The Club at Weston Hills in late-February to earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making three cuts. Finished the season 124th on the points list.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Overcame an opening 73 with a 71-67-65 finish to T17 with two others at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

Appeared in five PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making one cut—his season debut—in Chile. Finished 205th on the Order of Merit.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 2: Finished T14 but lost a three-players-for-one-spot playoff at the Dye’s Valley course at TPC Sawgrass. Relegated to conditional status through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

