Carson Jacobs
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
190 cm
Height
194 lbs
88 kg
Weight
May 06, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Jupiter, Florida
Birthplace
Hendersonville, Tennessee
Residence
Single
Family
Vanderbilt University 2016, Entrepreneurship
College
2016
Turned Pro
$17,116
Career Earnings
Wesley Chapel, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments, making seven cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 51st on the points list.
2019 Season
Made eight cuts in 13 starts with five top-25 finishes. Finished No. 57 on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Played in one Korn Ferry Tour tournament and one Mackenzie Tour event, missing the cut in both.
2017 Season
Lone PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour start came on the Korn Ferry Tour that resulted in a missed cut.
Amateur Highlights