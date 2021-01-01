×
Carson Jacobs
United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 3  in
190 cm
Height
194 lbs
88 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
Vanderbilt University 2016, Entrepreneurship
College
Jupiter, Florida
Birthplace
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.22
71.22
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

No additional profile information available

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

  • Hunting, fishing, snow skiing, working out, sports

  • Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Turned in three under-par rounds to T9 with seven others at The GC of Georgia.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments, making seven cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 51st on the points list.

  • Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Turned in three under-par rounds to T9 with seven others at The GC of Georgia.

2019 Season

Made eight cuts in 13 starts with five top-25 finishes. Finished No. 57 on the Order of Merit.

  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Jorge Fernandez-Valdes in 20 holes.
  • 60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Stumbled to a 1-over 71 in the second round in Tijuana after opening with a 65. Never recovered to move into contention despite shooting rounds of 65-67 over his final 36 holes. Finished T9 with six others.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Third- and fourth-round 65s led to a third-place finish, three strokes behind winner Jacob Bergeron at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach. His four rounds in the 60s earned him fully-exempt status for the first half of the season.

2018 Season

Played in one Korn Ferry Tour tournament and one Mackenzie Tour event, missing the cut in both.

2017 Season

Lone PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour start came on the Korn Ferry Tour that resulted in a missed cut.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference performer as a junior at Vanderbilt University (2015).
  • Made it to match play of the 2014 U.S. Amateur in Atlanta. Lost in the first round to Frederick Wedel, 5 and 4, at the Atlanta Athletic Club.