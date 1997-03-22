|
Kevin Yuan
Full Name
YOU-on
Pronunciation
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
141 lbs
64 kg
Weight
March 22, 1997
Birthday
24
AGE
Sydney, Australia
Birthplace
Sydney, Australia
Residence
Single
Family
2017
Turned Pro
$262,857
Career Earnings
Australia
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Played in 12 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his second season on that circuit. Recorded one top-10 among his seven made cuts. Closed the year 49th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.
2018 Season
In his first season playing PGA TOUR Series-China, he played in 12 tournaments and finished 51st on the Order of Merit. Did not record a top-10 in his 10 made cuts but did post five top-25s. In four China Tour starts, made three cuts, with one top-10.
2016 Season
Played in one PGA Tour of Australasia tournament, finishing T14 after three rounds in the 60s to close the event in New South Wales.