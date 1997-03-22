×
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
141 lbs
64 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Sydney, Australia
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
141 lbs
64 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Sydney, Australia
Birthplace
Career Highlights

2019 Season

Played in 12 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his second season on that circuit. Recorded one top-10 among his seven made cuts. Closed the year 49th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.

  • Beijing Championship: Picked up his first career PGA TOUR Series-China top-10 with his solo-fifth finish in Beijing. After an opening 68, shot a 65 to lead a professional event for the first time in his career going into the weekend. Turned in a solid 71-69 on the weekend to finish with a 15-under total.
  • China QT #2-Foison Golf Club: Over his final 54 holes, was 4-under at Foison GC to finish T5 and secure fully-exempt status for the first half of the season.

2018 Season

In his first season playing PGA TOUR Series-China, he played in 12 tournaments and finished 51st on the Order of Merit. Did not record a top-10 in his 10 made cuts but did post five top-25s. In four China Tour starts, made three cuts, with one top-10.

  • Chongqing KingRun Open: In late-November, finished solo fifth but a distant 12 shots behind winner Xinjun Zhang.

2016 Season

Played in one PGA Tour of Australasia tournament, finishing T14 after three rounds in the 60s to close the event in New South Wales.