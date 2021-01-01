×
Shotaro Ban
Shotaro Ban

Shotaro Ban

United StatesUnited States
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR24
OWGR
71.51
Scoring Average

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2018

Personal

  • Was a nationally ranked swimmer during his teenage years.
  • Brother Shintaro played collegiately at UNLV and is currently a Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada player.
  • Says the reason he loves golf is because â€œit challenges you in all aspects, mostly in the mental game.â€
  • Says Spyglass Hill in Monterey, Calif., is the favorite course he has played.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 91st on the points list.

2019 Season

Played in 13 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his second season on that circuit. Recorded two top-10s among his six made cuts. Closed the year 48th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.

  • Macau Championship: Managed to retain his 2020 playing privileges by finishing T5 at the season-ending event in Macau. After opening with rounds of 65-71, closed with back-to-back 66s for a 16-under total. That was was enough to narrowly put him inside the top 50 on the Order of Merit.
  • Sanya Championship: After opening rounds of 69-71, found his rhythm in what turned out to be the final round, firing an 8-under 64, which was enough to secure a T9 for his second career PGA TOUR Series-China top-10. The next morning was one of the first on the scene, performing CPR on Arie Irawan after Irawan was found unresponsive in his hotel room.

Amateur Highlights

  • He played collegiately at the University of California and was part of three Pac-12 Conference Championship teams and two NCAA Championship squads. Was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection for his junior and senior seasons.
  • Won the 2015 John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii for his lone career college triumph.
  • Had runner-up efforts at the Western Intercollegiate and a third-place showing at the Arizona Intercollegiate.
  • Won the 2015 California Amateur. Finished stroke play in 25th place, earning one of the final spots in match play.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR China: 2018