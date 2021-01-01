|
Shotaro Ban
Full Name
show-TAR-oh
Pronunciation
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
August 13, 1993
Birthday
27
AGE
San Jose, California
Birthplace
Las Vegas, Nevada
Residence
Single
Family
University of California-Berkeley
College
2018
Turned Pro
$247,851
Career Earnings
San Jose, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 91st on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in 13 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his second season on that circuit. Recorded two top-10s among his six made cuts. Closed the year 48th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE