Hugo Bernard
Hugo Bernard

Hugo Bernard

Canada
6  ft, 3  in
190 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
Saint Leo University 2016
College
Gaspe, Quebec, Canada
Birthplace
Performance
Hugo Bernard
Hugo Bernard
Canada
Hugo Bernard

Full Name

6  ft, 3  in

190 cm

Height

205 lbs

93 kg

Weight

December 13, 1994

Birthday

26

AGE

Gaspe, Quebec, Canada

Birthplace

Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, Canada

Residence

Single

Family

Saint Leo University 2016

College

2018

Turned Pro

$8,450

Career Earnings

Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Personal

  • Has a few nicknames: Smoothie, Barnyard and Hank.
  • Says he began playing golf by watching Tiger Woods and because "I was such a bad hockey player."
  • Always plays a No. 4 golf ball in tournament rounds.
  • Loves fishing.

Special Interests

  • Fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Shot three 68s and a third-round 69 at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January to T6 with four others. Will be exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made two of three cuts and turned in one top-40 performance.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 158th on the points list.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Shot three 68s and a third-round 69 at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January to T6 with four others. Will be exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

In 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, made three cuts, good for a 140th-place Order of Merit finish. Played in four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, enjoying three made cuts. Ended the year 145th on the Order of Merit

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Was the top Canadian finisher in the field at Mission Inn Resort and CLub, shooting 69-68 over his final 36 holes to T4 with two others. Earned full status for the first half of the season.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned conditional status for the first half of the season by finishing T17 at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach, thanks to a pair of 66s over his final 36 holes.

Amateur Highlights

  • Member of the Golf Canada Amateur Squad from 2016-2018.
  • Was a NCAA Division II All-American (2015 and 2016) competing for Saint Leo University.
  • Won the 2016 Canadian Men’s Amateur, shooting a 5-under 65 for a come-from-behind triumph at the Royal Ottawa GC in August. Defeated current Korn Ferry Tour member Andy Zhang by a shot and PGA TOUR Series-China player Stuart Macdonald by three strokes. He became the first player from Quebec to win the tournament since Montreal’s Craig Matthew in 1998.
  • Won the 2013 Quebec Men’s Amateur.
  • Was formerly the No. 1-ranked amateur in Canada.
  • Playing on the Mackenzie Tour at the 2017 Mackenzie Investments Open, opened and closed with 65s and used a third-round 69 to help him secure a T7 in Mirabel, Quebec. Tied with six others at Quatre Domaines GC in mid-July.