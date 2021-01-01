|
Hugo Bernard
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
190 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
December 13, 1994
Birthday
26
AGE
Gaspe, Quebec, Canada
Birthplace
Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
Saint Leo University 2016
College
2018
Turned Pro
$8,450
Career Earnings
Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made two of three cuts and turned in one top-40 performance.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 158th on the points list.
2019 Season
In 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, made three cuts, good for a 140th-place Order of Merit finish. Played in four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, enjoying three made cuts. Ended the year 145th on the Order of Merit
Amateur Highlights