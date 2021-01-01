×
Jake Marriott
Jake Marriott

Jake Marriott

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
Augusta University 2017, Finance
College
Springfield, Illinois
Birthplace
Points Rank
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
Performance
Jake Marriott

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

October 07, 1994

Birthday

26

AGE

Springfield, Illinois

Birthplace

Naples, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

Augusta University 2017, Finance

College

2018

Turned Pro

$3,013

Career Earnings

Naples, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
  • Forme Tour: 2021

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T13 at The Club at Weston Hills in late-February to earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making the cut and posting a top-30 showing.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T13 at The Club at Weston Hills in late-February to earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

2020 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Finished T35 at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course to secure a conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
  • Forme Tour: 2021