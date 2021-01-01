|
Jake Marriott
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
October 07, 1994
Birthday
26
AGE
Springfield, Illinois
Birthplace
Naples, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Augusta University 2017, Finance
College
2018
Turned Pro
$3,013
Career Earnings
Naples, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making the cut and posting a top-30 showing.
2020 Season
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE