JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
National Teams
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Had an up-and-down final tournament, with an even-par 72 and a third-round 73 to go with a second-round 66 and a closing 68 at TPC Sugarloaf that led to a T5 with Sean Walsh, five shots behind champion David Pastore.
- The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): Opened 66-66 and was only three strokes out of the lead with 18 holes to play. Opened with five consecutive pars in the final round and never gathered any momentum. Two late birdies, at Nos. 16 and 17, moved him into a T9 with four others.
- The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Recorded three sub-70 scores at Echelon GC, with his 5-under 67 his best effort of the week. Eventually finished T7 with six others, four shots behind winner Bryson Nimmer.
- Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Closed with a final-round 67 at The GC of Georgia to T9 with seven others.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Played well in the Dominican Republic in September after earning an invitation to the PGA TOUR event. Opened 67-67-71 and was only six shots off Adam Long’s 54-hole lead at Corales GC with 18 holes to play. Fired a final-round, 1-over 73 to tumble into a T14 with six other players, including fellow LOCALiQ Series player Alex Smalley.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments, making five cuts and posting four top-10s. Finished the season 18th on the points list.
-
LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Had an up-and-down final tournament, with an even-par 72 and a third-round 73 to go with a second-round 66 and a closing 68 at TPC Sugarloaf that led to a T5 with Sean Walsh, five shots behind champion David Pastore.
-
The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): Opened 66-66 and was only three strokes out of the lead with 18 holes to play. Opened with five consecutive pars in the final round and never gathered any momentum. Two late birdies, at Nos. 16 and 17, moved him into a T9 with four others.
-
The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Recorded three sub-70 scores at Echelon GC, with his 5-under 67 his best effort of the week. Eventually finished T7 with six others, four shots behind winner Bryson Nimmer.
-
Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Closed with a final-round 67 at The GC of Georgia to T9 with seven others.
2019 Season
In limited action, played in five PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments to finish 28th on the Order of Merit. Made every cut and had top-10s in four of his five starts.
-
114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Continued his solid play late in the season. Added a fourth consecutive top-10 when he T7 in Buenos Aires. Looked like his streak would end until he shot a final-round, 5-under 65 to share a spot with Augusto Núñez.
-
Neuquen Argentina Classic: Enjoyed his third consecutive top-10 finish in his first three career starts. Overcame an opening 77 at Chapelco GC to make the cut on the number then was 15-under the rest of the way, shooting 65-68-68 to T10 with five others.
-
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational: In only his second career start, posted his second top-five finish, this time a runner-up effort at Rio Hondo GC in early November. Fired rounds of 69-67-68-66—one of four players in the field to enjoy four sub-70 scores—to finish at 18-under, and tied with Mario Beltran, one shot behind winner Alejandro Tosti.
-
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Held the 36- and 54-hole leads in Lima, opening 66-63-68. Led Andres Gallegos by a shot with 18 holes to play. Had a difficult final day, making only one birdie against two bogeys and a double bogey-7 at No. 8. Fell from contention early and eventually settled for a 3-over 75 as he sought his first professional title.
Amateur Highlights
- Played four seasons at USC, where he was a two-time first-team All-American and three-time first-team All-Pac 12 selection. Earned Pac-12 Player of the Year honors as a junior, besting Jamie Lovemark's school record for scoring average in a season.
- Represented the U.S. at the 2018 Palmer Cup. Went 3-1-0 in his four matches at Evian GC in Évian-les-Bains, France. Defeated K.K. Limbhasut in his singles match.