Colin Monagle
Full Name
MON-uh-gull
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
July 27, 1991
Birthday
30
AGE
Jacksonville, Florida
Birthplace
Jacksonville, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Jacksonville University 2015, Business
College
2015
Turned Pro
$6,632
Career Earnings
Jacksonville, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 146th on the points list.
2019 Season
2018 Season
Played in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making the cut in half of his appearances. Best finish was a T25. Ended the year 128th on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Earned Mackenzie Tour status for the second consecutive year with a T3 finish at the Port St. Lucie Q-School. Only cut made in four starts.
2016 Season
Made the cut in three of 11 Mackenzie Tour starts. Enjoyed one top-20 outing.
Amateur Highlights