Colin Monagle
United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
Jacksonville University 2015, Business
College
Jacksonville, Florida
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Colin Monagle
Personal

  • Father, John, played golf at Jacksonville University, while his mother, Stacey, was a JU volleyball player.
  • Worked as a personal trainer after graduating from college.
  • First-tee entrance song would be "Chilling on a Dirt Road" by Jason Aldean.
  • Favorite athlete is Chipper Jones.
Special Interests

  • Baseball, surfing, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 146th on the points list.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: A quick start of 67-68 gave him the 36-hole lead. Despite a 75-73 showing over his last two rounds, still finished T6 with Edward Figueroa and Tom Nettles, Jr., good for an exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 2: Finishing with an eagle on the tournament’s second-to-last hole, finished T11, at 6-under, at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course to earn a full exemption through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.

2018 Season

Played in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making the cut in half of his appearances. Best finish was a T25. Ended the year 128th on the Order of Merit.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Secured exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, finishing as runner-up in Argentina. Ended regulation tied with Cristóbal Del Solar, at 11-under. Lost in sudden-death.

2017 Season

Earned Mackenzie Tour status for the second consecutive year with a T3 finish at the Port St. Lucie Q-School. Only cut made in four starts.

2016 Season

Made the cut in three of 11 Mackenzie Tour starts. Enjoyed one top-20 outing.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Kissimmee, FL: Joined the Mackenzie Tour after at T11 finish outside Orlando, earning him fully-exempt status.

Amateur Highlights

  Played college golf for his final two years at Jacksonville University (2013-15). Best result came during his senior year, a runner-up finish at the 2014 GolfWeek Program Challenge. Prior to joining the golf team, was a member of the school's baseball team.
  • Won the 2013 Jacksonville Area Amateur Championship and the 2014 Gate Invitational.
  • Attended Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville. Main focus was baseball but he was also a two-year golf letter-winner.
  • Spent the first two years of college at Jacksonville University, playing baseball. He was an infielder, playing in 32 total games and starting 16. He joined the golf team his sophomore year, playing both sports for one season