Tae Woo Kim
Tae Woo Kim

Tae Woo Kim

Canada
5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
149 lbs
67 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
5  ft, 7  in
170 cm
Height
149 lbs
67 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Tae Woo Kim
Tae Woo Kim
CanadaCanada
Tae Woo Kim

Full Name

5 ft, 7 in

170 cm

Height

149 lbs

67 kg

Weight

June 02, 1987

Birthday

34

AGE

Seoul, South Korea

Birthplace

Seoul, South Korea

Residence

Single

Family

2009

Turned Pro

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
  • PGA TOUR China: 2016

Additional Victories (2)

  • 2016 Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open
  • 2016 Putian Open

Personal

  • Lists hidden talent as swimming.
  • Favorite thing to do away from the golf course is bicycle riding.
  • Lowest score he's ever shot was a 63 in China.
  • First tee entrance song would be Gangnam Style.
  • Coolest thing he's done outside of golf is drink beer.
  • Favorite foods are Korean food and pizza.
  • Lists his favorite musical act as Psy.
  • Dustin Johnson is the golfer he enjoys watching the most.
  • Superstition is to wear blue.
  • Most famous person he's ever met is Sang Moon Bae.
  • Dream foursome would include Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, and Henrik Stenson.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2018 Season

On PGA TOUR Series-China, three top-10s and 11 made cuts in 14 starts resulted in a 21st-place Order of Merit finish and a retention of his playing privileges in 2019.

  • Clearwater Bay Open: Four par-or-better rounds, including a 68-69-67 start on the par-70 Clearwater Bay G&CC led to a solo-seventh in Hong Kong, his third top-10 of the year.
  • Qingdao Championship: Got off to a slow start in his final round, making three bogeys in his first six holes, but had only one bogey the remainder of the way alongside three birdies, leading to a T7.
  • Changsha Championship: Had an opening-round, 2-under-par 70, his only sub-par round. It eventually helped him to a T6 finish.

2016 Season

Finished fourth on the Order of Merit to earn 2017 Korn Ferry Tour membership. PocketedÂ ¥578,886. Won once and added two other top-10s.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T105 at 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
  • Putian Open: Turned a good season into a great one when he survived difficult conditions in mid-November. Took the outright lead after shooting a 1-under 71 in the second round and extended his lead to five shots through 54 holes. Wobbled considerably on the fourth hole Sunday, taking a quadruple bogey-9 on the par-5. But nobody could use that to his advantage, and he steadied the ship enough to hold off all challengers. Shot a 5-over 77 on the last day but was still able to outlast Sejun Yoon and Taylor Cooper by four strokes. The victory moved him to No. 4 on the Order of Merit and solidified his position with two tournaments to play. 
  • Ping An Bank Open: Had a slow start to his Ping An Bank Open, starting the tournament with a 3-over 75. Rallied over his final 54 holes, with scores of 67-67-66 to T8–his fourth top-10 of the campaign.
  • Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open: Broke through in a big way in early July. Took a share of the lead into the final round with New Zealand's Mathew Perry and played stellar golf down the stretch to record his first PGA TOUR China triumph. Missed a makeable birdie putt at No. 17 Sunday that would have given him a two-shot cushion. Came back on the 18th hole clinging to a one-shot lead over Australia's Max McCardle, who had already posted a 9-under score and was sitting in the clubhouse. Nailed his drive down the middle of the fairway then hit his approach to 2 feet for the tap-in birdie and the two-shot win. Shot rounds of 70-69-70 then saved his best round for the final day, a 4-under 68.
  • Cadillac Championship: In his third PGA TOUR China Series start, used a second-round 63, a career-low on this circuit, to T9 in Chengdu. Finished at 17-under with six other players.
  • China QT #2-OCT Kunming Wind Valley: EarningÂ fully exempt status appeared in jeopardy when he shot a 5-over 77 in the third round at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament in Kunming. Rebounded with a strong finish, shooting a 2-under 70 on the final day to T8 with Jake Stirling to earn full members.