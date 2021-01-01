JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR China: 2016
Additional Victories (2)
-
2016 Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open
-
2016 Putian Open
Personal
- Lists hidden talent as swimming.
- Favorite thing to do away from the golf course is bicycle riding.
- Lowest score he's ever shot was a 63 in China.
- First tee entrance song would be Gangnam Style.
- Coolest thing he's done outside of golf is drink beer.
- Favorite foods are Korean food and pizza.
- Lists his favorite musical act as Psy.
- Dustin Johnson is the golfer he enjoys watching the most.
- Superstition is to wear blue.
- Most famous person he's ever met is Sang Moon Bae.
- Dream foursome would include Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, and Henrik Stenson.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
On PGA TOUR Series-China, three top-10s and 11 made cuts in 14 starts resulted in a 21st-place Order of Merit finish and a retention of his playing privileges in 2019.
-
Clearwater Bay Open: Four par-or-better rounds, including a 68-69-67 start on the par-70 Clearwater Bay G&CC led to a solo-seventh in Hong Kong, his third top-10 of the year.
-
Qingdao Championship: Got off to a slow start in his final round, making three bogeys in his first six holes, but had only one bogey the remainder of the way alongside three birdies, leading to a T7.
-
Changsha Championship: Had an opening-round, 2-under-par 70, his only sub-par round. It eventually helped him to a T6 finish.
2016 Season
Finished fourth on the Order of Merit to earn 2017 Korn Ferry Tour membership. PocketedÂ ¥578,886. Won once and added two other top-10s.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T105 at 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
-
Putian Open: Turned a good season into a great one when he survived difficult conditions in mid-November. Took the outright lead after shooting a 1-under 71 in the second round and extended his lead to five shots through 54 holes. Wobbled considerably on the fourth hole Sunday, taking a quadruple bogey-9 on the par-5. But nobody could use that to his advantage, and he steadied the ship enough to hold off all challengers. Shot a 5-over 77 on the last day but was still able to outlast Sejun Yoon and Taylor Cooper by four strokes. The victory moved him to No. 4 on the Order of Merit and solidified his position with two tournaments to play.
-
Ping An Bank Open: Had a slow start to his Ping An Bank Open, starting the tournament with a 3-over 75. Rallied over his final 54 holes, with scores of 67-67-66 to T8–his fourth top-10 of the campaign.
-
Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open: Broke through in a big way in early July. Took a share of the lead into the final round with New Zealand's Mathew Perry and played stellar golf down the stretch to record his first PGA TOUR China triumph. Missed a makeable birdie putt at No. 17 Sunday that would have given him a two-shot cushion. Came back on the 18th hole clinging to a one-shot lead over Australia's Max McCardle, who had already posted a 9-under score and was sitting in the clubhouse. Nailed his drive down the middle of the fairway then hit his approach to 2 feet for the tap-in birdie and the two-shot win. Shot rounds of 70-69-70 then saved his best round for the final day, a 4-under 68.
-
Cadillac Championship: In his third PGA TOUR China Series start, used a second-round 63, a career-low on this circuit, to T9 in Chengdu. Finished at 17-under with six other players.
-
China QT #2-OCT Kunming Wind Valley: EarningÂ fully exempt status appeared in jeopardy when he shot a 5-over 77 in the third round at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament in Kunming. Rebounded with a strong finish, shooting a 2-under 70 on the final day to T8 with Jake Stirling to earn full members.