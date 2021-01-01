×
130
The 25 Rank
258
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
70.87
Scoring Average

Odds

Trevor Cone

Full Name

6  ft, 3  in

191 cm

Height

195 lbs

88 kg

Weight

November 13, 1992

Birthday

28

AGE

Charlotte, North Carolina

Birthplace

Charlotte, North Carolina

Residence

Virginia Tech (2015, Marketing)

College

2015

Turned Pro

$262,571

Career Earnings

Concord, NC, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion 3-4 Years (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2018 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae

Personal

  • Hobbies away from the course include skiing and basketball.
  • If any entrance song was played at the first tee, his would be Enter Sandman by Metallica.
  • Lowest score he's ever shot is 61.
  • Favorite golfer growing up was Mike Weir.
  • Met Bill Murray at the 2012 NCAA Championship at Riviera Country Club.
  • Bucket list item includes skiiing at the top-10 resorts in North America.
  • Considers skiing his biggest thrill outside of golf.
  • Favorite teams are Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Favorite city to visit on vacation is Boston.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Country Club de Bogota Championship: Fired a final-round 5-under 66 to finish T9 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • Country Club de Bogota Championship: Fired a final-round 5-under 66 to finish T9 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 135 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 22 starts, including a season-best T14 finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.

2018 Season

Began the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Season with conditional status, ended up making 13 starts, picking up a win at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae and three additional top-25 finishes in nine made cuts. Finished the Regular Season at No. 38 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the first time. Ended the Finals at No. 65 on the Finals money list.

  • Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: In just his eighth career start on the Korn Ferry Tour, carded rounds of 64-63-66-64–257 (-23) at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae to pick up his first Tour win by four strokes. Held the solo 54-hole lead. Went bogey-free in his final 54 holes.
  • LECOM Health Challenge: In just his fourth start on the Korn Ferry Tour, finished T5 at the LECOM Health Challenge.

2017 Season

Made it to the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the second straight year, ending the season 33rd on the Order of Merit with six top-25 results on the season.

  • ATB Financial Classic: Notched a T11 at the ATB Financial Classic.
  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Finished T4 at the Freedom 55 Financial Open, where he closed with a 4-under-par 68.

2016 Season

Finished the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada season with 12 starts, one top-10, and eight made cuts. Was 36th on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit.

  • Bayview Place DC Payments Open presented by Times Colonist: Recorded a season-best T9 at the Bayview Place DC Payments Open presented by Times Colonist.