Trevor Cone
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
191 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
November 13, 1992
Birthday
28
AGE
Charlotte, North Carolina
Birthplace
Charlotte, North Carolina
Residence
Virginia Tech (2015, Marketing)
College
2015
Turned Pro
$262,571
Career Earnings
Concord, NC, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 135 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 22 starts, including a season-best T14 finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.
2018 Season
Began the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Season with conditional status, ended up making 13 starts, picking up a win at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae and three additional top-25 finishes in nine made cuts. Finished the Regular Season at No. 38 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the first time. Ended the Finals at No. 65 on the Finals money list.
2017 Season
Made it to the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the second straight year, ending the season 33rd on the Order of Merit with six top-25 results on the season.
2016 Season
Finished the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada season with 12 starts, one top-10, and eight made cuts. Was 36th on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit.