JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Played a variety of sports as a youngster, including soccer, cross country, tennis, hockey and skiing. Did not begin playing golf until he was 13.
- His cousins are world-ranked free ride snowboarders.
- Best memory as a fan was watching the European Tour event in Sweden when he was 15 and thinking it was the coolest thing he had seen.
- Owns a practice aid company, Short Game Gains. Uses proceeds from that venture to cover his professional golf expenses.
- One year secured Masters Tournament badges, so he arranged to have his parents come from Sweden to Georgia during the tournament. His parents didn't want to attend the tournament.
Special Interests
- Fishing, listening to country music
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 2: Recovered from a pair of back-to-back, 1-over 73s at The Wigwam’s Golf Couse in early April to shoot a 69 on the final day to T9 with four others, earning conditional Mackenzie Tour status for the first time.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
2019 Season
-
BMW Jamaica Classic: In the second round, had a hole-in-one on the ninth hole. Missed the cut.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Bookended a pair of 72s around a second-round 67 and a third-round 68 to finish solo-fifth in Central Florida in mid-January. Will be fully-exempt through the season's first-half schedule.
2017 Season
Played primarily on the MENA Tour, turning in three top-10s and missing only two cuts in 10 appearances.
-
Ras Al Khaimah [EUR]: Used a second-round 66 to finish T7 at the 54-hole event. Tied with Georg Schultes and Henric Sturehed.
-
Sahara Kuwait Championship [MEN]: Three rounds in the 60s, including second- and third-round 66s in the 54-hole event led to a solo-ninth finish in mid-October.
-
Jordan's AYLA Golf Championship [MEN]: In October, improved each day, shooting a final-round 71 to finish solo 10th in Jordan.
2016 Season
Split his time between the MENA Tour and the Asian Development Tour. Turned in four top-10s during the year. Finished sixth on the MENA Tour Order of Merit.
-
The Golf Citizen Classic [MEN]: Bookend 70s led to a T3 with Per Barth, Antonio Costa, Max Williams and Rayhan Thomas, a stroke out of the Carlos Balmaseda-Luke Joy playoff that Balmaseda won.
-
Shaikh Maktoum Dubai Open [MEN]: Enjoyed a solid showing in Dubai, finishing two strokes out of the Andrew Marshall-Adam Sagar playoff. Finished T3 with Sixto Casabona-Navarro and Antonio Costa.
-
Maha Samutr Masters [MEN]: Finished T6 on the MENA Tour, tied with Paul Doherty and Miles Tunnicliff.
-
Mountain Creek Open [MEN]: On the MENA Tour, rounds of 71-73-72 led to a T4 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf at two U.S. schools, the University of Cumberland in Kentucky and Clayton State University in Morrow, Ga. Received the Most Valuable Newcomer Award in 2012-13.
- Won five tournaments during his collegiate career. Was a second-team Division II All-American his senior year.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE