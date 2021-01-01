×
Ally Tidcombe
Ally Tidcombe

Ally Tidcombe

Canada
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
College of Coastal Georgia (2016, Business)
College
Bristol, England
Birthplace
Performance
Ally Tidcombe
Ally Tidcombe
CanadaCanada
Ally Tidcombe

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

September 05, 1992

Birthday

28

AGE

Bristol, England

Birthplace

Wolfville, Nova Scotia, Canada

Residence

Single

Family

College of Coastal Georgia (2016, Business)

College

2016

Turned Pro

$13,811

Career Earnings

Wolfville, NS, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017

Personal

  • If not a professional golfer, says he would be a school teacher. Favorite golf memory is beating his dad for the first time. His father, Luke Donald and Nick Faldo would round out his dream foursome.
  • Is a big fan of Manchester United and would love to have the team's official anthem "Glory, Glory, Man United" played as his first-tee entrance song. Would like to trade places with professional soccer player Marcus Rashford to score a goal for Manchester United.
  • Biggest sporting event attended was an international soccer match between England and Italy. Enjoys reading books about Navy Seals.

Special Interests

  • Fitness, soccer

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Played Q-School in Argentina for the second consecutive year to earn exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. After finishing T10, survived a four-man playoff for two spots inside the top-11 that guaranteed starts on the first eight events of the year.

2017 Season

Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing solo fourth at the Argentina Q-School in January. Made the cut in six of 13 starts to finish the season ranked 92nd on the Order of Merit.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by finishing solo fourth at the Argentina Q-School in January.

2016 Season

Made his professional debut on the Mackenzie Tour and missed the cut in the Cape Breton Open on his only start of the year on the Mackenzie Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Made his his first career start on the Mackenzie Tour, missing the cut at the 2015 Cape Breton Open.
  • Played college golf at the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky. Transferred his senior year to the College of Coastal Georgia. Was a Jack Nicklaus Award finalist and a four-time NAIA All-American. Collected six collegiate wins throughout his career.