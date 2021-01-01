|
Ally Tidcombe
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
September 05, 1992
Birthday
28
AGE
Bristol, England
Birthplace
Wolfville, Nova Scotia, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
College of Coastal Georgia (2016, Business)
College
2016
Turned Pro
$13,811
Career Earnings
Wolfville, NS, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Played Q-School in Argentina for the second consecutive year to earn exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. After finishing T10, survived a four-man playoff for two spots inside the top-11 that guaranteed starts on the first eight events of the year.
2017 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing solo fourth at the Argentina Q-School in January. Made the cut in six of 13 starts to finish the season ranked 92nd on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Made his professional debut on the Mackenzie Tour and missed the cut in the Cape Breton Open on his only start of the year on the Mackenzie Tour.
Amateur Highlights