JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
Forme Tour: 2021
International Victories (1)
2018 Banorte Tour Event 10
Personal
- Was hospitalized from December 31, 2019 until January 3, 2020 because of myocarditis, an inflammation in the heart.
- Grew up by a nine-hole golf course.
- Uses two different ball markers, one for short putts and one for long putts.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Had four top-10s in his eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts. Finished the season 11th on the final Points List.
Bupa Championship presented by Volvo: Overcame a challenging start in Mexico in late-July, shooting a 5-over 77 on the first day at PGA Riviera Maya. Slowly chipped away at his deficit, with a 68-70 showing in his middle rounds. Was in contention to make a final-day run but started par-bogey and then added 16 consecutive pars to finish T6 with Drew Nesbitt.
Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: Held the first-round lead outright after opening with a 64 and took a share of the 54-hole lead with Patrick Newcomb and Sam Stevens. Struggled on the final day on his way to a 3-over 74 to T8 with seven others in Bucaramanga, Colombia, in mid-June.
IV Tequila Azulejos Cup (Mex): Held the lead with four holes to play at Tres Vidas GC in Acapulco in early March. Bogeyed three of his final holes to fall into a T4 with Joel Thelen, three shots shy of winner Jose de Jesus Rodriguez.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Shot a best-of-the-day, 6-under 66 in the final round at The Club at Weston Hills to T5 with James Hervol and amateur Andrew Walker. Joined a three-players-for-two-spots playoff for the final two positions available for full Mackenzie Tour status for the first half of the season. Earned the last spot by making par on the second playoff hole.
2020 Season
Played in all eight LOCALiQ Series events, missing only one cut and securing one top-three finish. Closed the season 15th on the final points list. Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, missing the cut in his native Mexico.
Shell Open: Midway through the back nine of his opening round at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course, had a 5-over stretch where he went bogey-double bogey-bogey-bogey-bogey. Added a late eagle and that put him on a roll for the rest of the tournament in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s restart to its season. Played his final 56 holes in 11 under to T8 with Leandro Marelli, Cyril Bouniol and Ryan Baca.
The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Had a solid week at Echelon GC, shooting three under-par rounds and improving each day to finish T2 with Isaiah Salinda and Alejandro Tosti, two shots behind winner Bryson Nimmer. Opened with a 71, followed that with a 66 and then closed with a best-of-the-day, 7-under 65.
Estrella del Mar Open: Finished T3 at Estrella del Mar in Mazatlan in early March. Opened and closed with a pair of 64s, adding a second-round 66 and a third-round 65 that left him four shots behind runaway winner Alex Rocha. Highlight of his week was how he finished his first round, recording his first career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica ace. After making birdies on Nos. 13-16, drained his tee shot on the par-3 17th to put a punctuation on his 6-under run of holes.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Shot 70-66 in the middle rounds at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January, and that led to a T9 with two others. Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2019 Season
Played in nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments during his rookies season, with a pair of top-20s in his six made cuts. Ended the season 88th on the Order of Merit.
Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Mito Pereira, 2 and 1.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Shot a closing 54 of 69-66-69 at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach to T17, good for conditional status for the season's first half of the schedule.
2018 Season
Made one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start, finishing T42 at the Abierto Mexicano de Golf.
Banorte Tour Event 10: At Club Campestre de León in León, Guanajuato, Mexico, shot 64-65-69 for a three-stroke win.
2016 Season
Missed the cut in his lone PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearance.
2015 Season
Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournament, missing the cut.
Amateur Highlights
- In June, competing at age 17, won the 2014 Mexican Tour event at Club Campestre de Puebla in Puebla, Mexico. Shot 13-under 203, with rounds of 67-69-67 for a three-shot win over Julián Valenciana.
- Earned the gold medal in the men's golf competition at the 2017 University Games at Sunrise G&CC in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei. Finished at 16-under 200, with rounds of 64-69-67, defeating silver medalist Kazuki Higa of Japan and Chinese Taipei’s Yung Hua Liu (bronze).
- Earned the silver medal in the men's golf competition at the 2018 Central America and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. Shot 11-under 277 with rounds of 69-67-71-70 to trail gold medalist Marcelo Rozo of Colombia by 13 strokes.
- Was a standout at Jacksonville University. Was an All-Atlantic Sun Conference first-team and All-Tournament first-team selection in his senior year of 2018. Also earned Ping All-Southeast Region honors. Was a second-team all-conference selection his junior year. Was a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Freshman team in 2015.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
- Forme Tour: 2021