×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Jonathan Khan
Jonathan Khan

Jonathan Khan

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
University of Arizona (2011, Regional Development)
College
Tucson, Arizona
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
University of Arizona (2011, Regional Development)
College
Tucson, Arizona
Birthplace
122
Points Rank (2019)
3,129
Total Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
71.39
Scoring Average (2019)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Jonathan Khan
Jonathan Khan
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Jonathan Khan

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

January 18, 1989

Birthday

32

AGE

Tucson, Arizona

Birthplace

Tucson, Arizona

Residence

University of Arizona (2011, Regional Development)

College

2011

Turned Pro

$60,381

Career Earnings

Tucson, AZ, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2015

Personal

  • Appeared in Sports Illustrated's Faces in Crowd when he was 13.
  • Has worked in an accounting office in the past.
  • Is a big Denver Broncos fan. Dream foursome would include Peyton Manning, LeBron James and Tiger Woods.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Made eight cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, finishing the season with three top-25s to place 43rd the Order of Merit.

  • Osprey Valley Open: Made eight birdies and an eagle to shoot 64 during the first round. Continued his strong play the next two days, shooting 68-67 before concluding the week with a 73 in rainy conditions to place T8.
  • Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Made two eagles in a five-hole stretch during the first en-route to a 64. Went on to finish each round in the 60s and ended T6, at 20-under par.

2017 Season

After missing out qualifying for the Freedom 55 Financial Championship by a single spot on the Order of Merit in 2016, bounced back with four top-25s in 2017 to earn an invitation to the season-ending event. Finished 29th on the Order of Merit.

  • Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Posted a T3 at the season-ending event after sneaking into the field at No. 59 on the Order of Merit. Opened with a pair of 5-under-par 65s to sit tied for second through 36 holes, eventually closing with rounds of 68-66 to finish three shots off Rico Hoey's winning total.
  • Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Finished T15, closing with a 6-under-par 66 in the final round.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Santee, CA: Earned status with a ninth-place finish at the qualifier in California.

2016 Season

  • Niagara Championship: Missed the cut to finish 61st in the Order of Merit, just missing out on qualifying for the Freedom 55 Financial Championship.
  • Cape Breton Open: Without a top-10 finish in first eight starts, rallied with a T10 to climb into the top 60 in the Order of Merit.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned status with rounds of 74-73-72-73 at the Canada qualifier.

2015 Season

  • ATB Financial Classic: Second-round 62 moved him into a stroke off the lead at the halfway point, with Julien Brun. Followed with rounds of 67-68 to T3, two shots off Daniel Miernicki's winning pace. It was his first top-10 of the season.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-California: Finished T30, shooting rounds of 75-71-73-78.