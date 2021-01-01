|
Jonathan Khan
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
January 18, 1989
Birthday
32
AGE
Tucson, Arizona
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Residence
University of Arizona (2011, Regional Development)
College
2011
Turned Pro
$60,381
Career Earnings
Tucson, AZ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Made eight cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, finishing the season with three top-25s to place 43rd the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
After missing out qualifying for the Freedom 55 Financial Championship by a single spot on the Order of Merit in 2016, bounced back with four top-25s in 2017 to earn an invitation to the season-ending event. Finished 29th on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
2015 Season